One of China’s top economists, Gao Shanwen, who often triggered authorities’ wrath for challenging official data and issuing bold warnings about youth unemployment, passed away after receiving a year of treatment for cancer, according to Chinese reports. State media Securities Times reported Tuesday that the renowned macroeconomist was 55 years old, while an official record cited by Bloomberg indicated he would have been 54 at the time of his demise.

According to a stock exchange filing by China Pacific Insurance Group Co, where the Peking University alum served as an independent board member, he was born in September 1971.

Although Shanwen’s professional journey branched out from China’s central bank to brokerages, he eventually became best identified as a public figure who often got entangled with the authorities for his blunt assessment of the country’s economic growth. The economist especially gained international recognition in late 2024 when he openly challenged official data about China’s GDP growth, arguing that it may have been inflated by 10 percentage points between 2021 and 2023, according to Reuters.

Gao Shanwen’s identity remains synonymously tied to his controversial speeches

While addressing an event in Washington, DC, in late 2024, the macroeconomist also stressed that the economy was probably rising at an average pace of around 2%, which was significantly lower than the official data placing it close to 5%. Merely weeks after his attendance in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported that China launched an investigation into him to discipline him over his claims.

2024 particularly emerged as the year Gao caught the world’s attention. That same year, he described the Chinese youth as “lifeless,” alluding to an unemployment crisis plaguing them. His viral speech was eventually scrubbed from the internet, as he blamed the lack of job opportunities for young people for tanking economic growth, according to Radio Free Asia.

At the time, the then-chief economist at SDIC Securities said at an investor conference in Shenzhen that China’s youth were “turning off the lights and eating noodles” instead of contributing their disposable income to the economy. His view starkly contrasted the narrative pushed by the Chinese Communist Party under the leadership of Xi Jinping that young people’s consumption would drive the post-lockdown economic recovery.

“The GDP growth rate has been overestimated by 3 percentage points each year, and by 10 percentage points cumulatively, which corresponds to the loss of 47 million employed people in urban areas,” Gao told the conference, according to a copy of the speech posted by the US-based China Digital Times website.

“For the elderly, … there will be no impact on their income, and they can continue to enjoy their twilight years and dance in public places,” Gao added. “For young people, income expectations have been significantly revised downward, the certainty of income growth has been significantly revised downward,” he said. “They can’t find jobs, or the jobs they find are significantly different from their expectations.”

In his since-censored speech, Gao expounded that regions with younger populations had severely suffered from poorer economic performance since the conclusion of the zero-COVID policy in December 2022, while those with older populations recorded faster growth.

Back then, the widely publicised speech was posted in full by the “Economist Book Club” public account on WeChat. It was ultimately removed from the platform, leaving behind the prompt: “This content is no longer available due to complaints of violations.”

But that’s not all. Yet another one of his speeches from 2018 stirred massive controversy, as Gao argued that China’s economic rise was essentially linked to its cooperation with the United States, according to Bloomberg. Claiming that the Asian nation was “mentally unprepared” for the clashing tensions with the US, he warned that if Beijing hampers its relationship with Washington, China’s youth would get trapped in stagnation for years on end.

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Even this speech was removed from Chinese social media as critics torched his arguments about China surrendering to the US amid a looming trade war.

From China’s central bank to brokerages to outspoken critic

At first, Gao joined the People’s Bank of China in 1995. Having joined Everbright Securities Research Institute as chief economist in 2003, he moved to Essence Securities in 2007. Gao held on to the position even after Essence Securities was rebranded as SDIC Securities in late 2023.

Despite the years-long contributions to the field, his securities industry registration was cancelled at the end of 2025, according to a Securities Association of China record cited by Reuters.

Regardless of how critics and Chinese authorities viewed him, it’s safe to say that Gao also had many people in his corner.

Among those mourning his demise on Chinese SNS, a user wrote on Weibo, “The one who dared to speak out and tell the truth is gone.” Tributes like such only further consolidate Gao’s famed legacy as one of China’s best-known macroeconomists who didn’t shy away from challenging top authorities, even after knowing how much trouble such critical commentaries could land him in.