In the shadow of intensifying cross-border hostilities, Israel on Thursday announced the killing of a key Hezbollah-linked figure in a targeted overnight air strike in Beirut. According to the Israeli military, the strike eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, identified as the nephew and personal secretary to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the operation, describing Harshi as “one of the people closest” to Qassem and a critical aide within the group’s leadership structure.

Who was Ali Yusuf Harshi?

Though not a public-facing figure, Harshi occupied a key role within Hezbollah’s inner circle. As Qassem’s personal secretary, he was believed to oversee administrative coordination, secure communications, and logistical operations tied to the leader’s office. Security analysts suggest such positions often serve as nerve centres for militant command structures, making them high-value targets.

His killing comes amid a renewed spiral of violence between Israel and the Iran-backed group. Hezbollah earlier claimed responsibility for launching rockets into Israeli territory, framing it as retaliation for what it called violations of a US-Iran ceasefire arrangement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the operation, stating that Israel would continue to act with “force, precision and determination” against Hezbollah. In a post on X, Netanyahu said Israeli forces had also struck multiple Hezbollah targets overnight in southern Lebanon, including weapons depots, launchers and key infrastructure used for transferring arms.

“Our message is clear: whoever acts against Israeli civilians will be struck,” Netanyahu said, adding that operations would continue until security is restored in northern Israel.

Hezbollah has not immediately issued a detailed response to Harshi’s killing. However, the Iran-backed group earlier said it had launched rockets toward Israel, citing what it called violations of a US-Iran ceasefire and asserting its right to retaliate against Israeli strikes in Beirut.

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Cracks begin to appear

The latest developments come amid heightened tensions across the region. Reports said Iran had again closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz following Israeli attacks in Lebanon, raising concerns about global energy supplies and broader geopolitical fallout.

The latest developments show the cracks appearing on the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes intensified across Beirut, hitting both commercial and residential areas. More than 250 people were reported killed on Wednesday in what has been described as the deadliest day of fighting in the Lebanese capital in recent weeks.