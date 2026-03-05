A Chinese educator’s predictions on US President Donald Trump have gone viral, earning him the tag of being ‘China’s Nostradamus’. The educator, identified as Xueqin Jiang, had famously predicted that the US will lose the war to Iran during an online lecture in 2024, and its video is circulating now as tensions between the US and Iran simmer.

Jiang had made two other significant predictions in 2024: that Donald Trump would return to power in the US; the second was that he would start a war with Iran. Both of these have come true, sparking speculation across the internet.

What do we know about Jiang Xueqin?

Jiang reportedly teaches philosophy and history in Beijing. A graduate of Yale College, he has spent much of his career focused on education reform and curriculum design in China.

Beyond academia, Jiang has built an online following through his YouTube project, “Predictive History.” In these lectures, he attempts to forecast global events by analysing recurring historical patterns, geopolitical incentives and elements of game theory.

His approach draws loosely on the concept of “psychohistory”, a fictional science imagined by author Isaac Asimov in the Foundation series, in which long-term historical trends are used to anticipate the future.

Jiang’s contentious prediction

In May 2024, Jiang had argued that if Trump returned to power in the US, geopolitical pressures could push US toward confrontation with Iran. In the lecture, Jiang argued that a second Trump presidency could increase the chances of a military battle with Iran, which wouldn’t end well for America.

Drawing parallels from history, Jiang had compared a potential US invasion of Iran with the Sicilian Expedition, when Athens launched a large military campaign that ultimately ended in catastrophe.

He claimed that Iran’s geography and population would make any prolonged occupation extremely difficult. The Persian country’s mountainous terrain, long supply lines, and strong domestic resistance could quickly turn an initial military success into a strategic failure.

What has Jiang said now?

Appearing on a US news and opinion series ‘Breaking Points’, he spoke about his fears about the current situation.

“Given my analysis of how the war is progressing, I think that Iran has many more advantages over the United States. The reality is, right now, it’s a war of attrition between the United States and Iran, and Iranians have been preparing 20 years for this conflict,” he said.

In his latest lecture, Jiang said the war will continue for a long time and when it is finally over, the world won’t be the same.