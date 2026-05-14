UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting has resigned and this could mount a challenge to Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the leadership of Britain’s ruling Labour Party. The development comes amid growing reports of differences within the party leadership.

Earlier, Downing Street maintained that Starmer had “full confidence” in Streeting, however the health secretary himself has not officially announced any leadership ambitions. As per UK Times, Streeting held a brief meeting with Starmer on Wednesday, lasting less than 20 minutes, as rumours of a possible challenge continued to increase.

Who is Wes Streeting?

Wes Streeting is one of the most prominent faces in Britain’s ruling Labour Party. Born in 1983, he has been the Member of Parliament for Ilford North since 2015 and is seen as one of Labour’s rising centrist leaders.

Streeting grew up in Stepney, East London, in a working-class family facing poverty and hardship. He was born to teenage parents and spent much of his childhood on a council estate. His family depended on free school meals and struggled financially.

His maternal grandfather reportedly had links to the notorious Kray twins and spent time in prison for armed robbery. Both maternal grandparents were jailed at different points. On his father’s side, his grandfather was a World War II veteran and a traditional working-class Conservative voter.

Streeting became the first person in his family to attend university. Through a Sutton Trust programme designed to help disadvantaged students, he earned a place at Selwyn College, Cambridge, where he studied history and later became president of the Cambridge Students’ Union. During his university years, he also publicly came out as gay. Today, he is one of Britain’s openly gay MPs and lives in Ilford with his partner, Joe Dancey.

Work before politics

Before entering Parliament, Streeting worked in charities and educational organisations focused on inequality and social mobility. Much of his early career involved helping disadvantaged young people gain access to higher education.

He also worked with Stonewall, where he focused on tackling homophobia in schools. In 2008, at just 25 years old, he became president of the National Union of Students, one of the UK’s most influential student organisations.

During this period, he became associated with Labour’s Blairite wing and the centrist political group Progress.

Rise inside the Labour Party

Streeting entered local politics in 2010 when he became a Labour councillor in Redbridge Council. He later served as deputy leader and handled health and wellbeing responsibilities.

In the 2015 general election, he won the Ilford North parliamentary seat from the Conservatives with one of Labour’s biggest swings that year. He managed to hold onto the constituency through several difficult elections, including a tight contest in 2024.

Under Starmer’s leadership, Streeting rose quickly through Labour’s ranks. He held several shadow cabinet roles, including shadow exchequer secretary, shadow schools minister and shadow child poverty secretary, before eventually becoming shadow health secretary in 2021. After Labour’s election victory in 2024, he officially became Health Secretary.

Streeting is widely viewed as a centrist within Labour and is often compared politically to former Prime Minister Tony Blair. He has supported reforming and modernising Britain’s National Health Service, including limited use of the private sector to reduce waiting times and improve efficiency. His views have made him popular among moderates in the party but have also attracted criticism from Labour’s left wing.

He also served on Parliament’s Treasury Committee and published a memoir titled One Boy, Two Bills and a Fry Up, where he wrote openly about poverty, family struggles and his political rise.

Health battle and personal challenges

In 2023, Streeting revealed that he had survived kidney cancer. He underwent treatment while continuing his political responsibilities, and the experience significantly shaped his views on healthcare and the NHS.

Streeting’s finances and donor relationships have also received public attention. Reports have claimed he may hold a large stake linked to healthcare company UnitedHealth Group, although those claims have not been officially verified in parliamentary disclosures.

As an MP and cabinet minister, he earns a parliamentary salary of over £91,000 annually. He has also received income from book advances and royalties connected to his memoir. In addition, he has received substantial political donations for staffing and campaign support from wealthy donors and business figures. Records also show smaller gifts such as festival tickets and sports hospitality. However, no major personal assets have been publicly listed.