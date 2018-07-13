Who is Stormy Daniels? US adult film star who shocked world with Donald Trump links, arrested

She is engaged in a legal battle with Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen over a 0,000 agreement for her to keep quiet about a 2006 sexual encounter she says she had with Trump.

American adult film actor Stormy Daniels, who has stirred up a storm with claims pertaining to US President Donald Trump, has been granted relief by prosecutors in the country. Daniels was arrested and accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers’ faces against her bare breasts during a performance at a strip club, according to reports. However, a few hours later, prosecutors dropped charges against the 39-year-old adult film star citing Ohio’s law against physical contact between strippers and customers applies only to someone who “regularly” performs at a club. In Daniels’ case, it was her first appearance at Sirens in Columbus, they said.

While Daniels’ attorney said she was “set up” in a Columbus police sting operation, calling it an “absurd use of law enforcement resources”, Police clarified that such undercover operations are conducted in a routine manner. Daniels’ lawyer also demanded an investigation into the arrest, saying some of the officers had what appeared to be “very Pro-Trump” social media pages. The lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted screenshots of what he claimed was the Facebook page of one officer with a pseudonym and asked people to help confirm it.

Stormy Daniels’ real name is Stephanie Clifford. Daniels had alleged that she had sex with Trump in 2006. This claim has rocked US politics and made her an overnight sensation. She is engaged in a legal battle with Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen over a $130,000 agreement for her to keep quiet about a 2006 sexual encounter she says she had with Trump. The agreement was reached just before the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s lawyers are seeking at least $20 million in damages from Daniels for violations of the nondisclosure agreement.