A 25-year-old woman from Barcelona, Noelia Castillo Ramos, has decided to end her life through euthanasia. Before the procedure, she gave her final interview to the Spanish TV show Y Ahora Sonsoles, where she calmly explained why she made this choice. Her euthanasia is scheduled for Thursday.

In her interview with journalist Bea Osa, Noelia called her decision deeply personal, saying she feels relieved, but added, “I’m not asking anyone else to do this.”

NEW: Woman who was gang r*ped before jumping from a fifth-floor window to take her own life, will be euthanized in Spain tomorrow.



25-year-old Noelia Castillo Ramos, who is now paraplegic, will be euthanized tomorrow.



The Barcelona woman suffered a severe spinal cord injury… pic.twitter.com/ScgQ7HQvgD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2026

What happened with Noelia Castillo Ramos

Noelia was allowed to go ahead with euthanasia after a long legal process. The European Court of Human Rights gave her the final approval, even though her father had tried hard to stop it. Before that, Spain’s top court, the Constitutional Court of Spain, had already ruled in her favour.

Back in 2022, Noelia was living in a state-run centre for vulnerable young people. During that time, she was the victim of a brutal gang assault that left her deeply traumatised. According to Marca, Noelia had earlier tried to take her own life by jumping from a fifth-floor building.

She survived, but the fall left her paraplegic and living with constant, severe pain. The Constitutional Court of Spain later described her condition as “serious, chronic and disabling.”

‘I want to finish with dignity’

In March 2025, Noelia appeared in court and spoke directly to the judge. “I want to finish with dignity once and for all,” as quoted by the BBC. Several lower courts had already supported her case. Eventually, the matter reached Spain’s highest court.

Spain legalised euthanasia in 2021, allowing it in cases of serious and lasting suffering. Noelia applied for euthanasia in 2024, saying she could no longer live with the pain. Doctors reviewed her case and agreed that her suffering met the legal conditions. It was not only about her paralysis, but also the mental pain she had been carrying for years.

During the interview, her mother, Yolanda Ramos, said, “I do not agree, but I will always be by her side.” Her father, however, along with the group Abogados Cristianos, tried to stop the process in court. In the end, the courts ruled in Noelia’s favour, saying she “has full capacity to decide.”

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In February 2026, the Constitutional Court of Spain rejected her father’s appeal. The court ruled there was “no violation of fundamental rights” and confirmed that she has the right to access assisted death.

A debate that has taken over the internet

Her story has gone viral, and people across social media have been reacting strongly. One user on X wrote, “Society failed her. This should never have happened.” Another said, “How is this the solution after everything she went through?” There has also been anger over the assault she suffered. Some users have demanded strict punishment for those responsible. At the same time, many people have supported her decision. One user wrote, “After that level of suffering, no one should be forced to stay alive.” Another added, “It is her life and her choice in the end.”