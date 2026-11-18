India is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. As the host nation, India extended invitations to all SCO member states, including Pakistan. Islamabad has decided to send Minister for Climate Change Musadik Masood Malik, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The decision reportedly followed high-level consultations on Saturday (November 14) between Foreign Ministry officials in Islamabad and the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, IE reported. While it is an invited country’s prerogative to choose its representative, Pakistan’s decision to send its Climate Change Minister rather than its Culture Minister (Aurangzeb Khan Khichi) to a civilisational forum has raised eyebrows, particularly given Malik’s recent rhetoric on India and the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which is currently in abeyance.

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Who is Musadik Masood Malik?

A senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and a sitting senator, Malik assumed the Climate Change and Environmental Coordination portfolio in March 2025 under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He previously served as Minister for Water Resources and Minister of State for Petroleum/Energy (2022–23) in Sharif’s earlier government. He was also the Minister for Water and Power in caretaker Prime Minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso’s cabinet from March to June 2013. In 2014, he also served as spokesperson for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

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The SCO forum marks India’s first invitation to a senior Pakistani minister since the May 2025 military confrontation following the April Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor. If Malik attends, it will be the first visit to India by a Pakistani minister since May 2023, when then-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa.

Statements and Itinerary

Islamabad’s confirmation on Saturday came a day after Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he was “hopeful” of Pakistan’s participation. Announcing the visit, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated, “The event will bring together representatives from SCO member states to exchange views on issues related to civilisational dialogue and cultural understanding.”

According to The Indian Express, Malik, who recently returned from the COP31 UN climate conference in Turkey, is expected to spend two days in New Delhi. His final itinerary and potential meetings with Indian officials are still being finalised in coordination with the Pakistan High Commission.

Malik on the Indus Waters Treaty

Although water resources do not fall directly under Malik’s current portfolio. He has been a vocal public advocate for Islamabad’s position on the IWT since India placed the treaty in abeyance. At a recent press conference, he warned that Pakistan would “cut off those hands” attempting to control the Indus waters, adding that Islamabad is taking the dispute beyond bilateral channels to the United Nations and international arbitration forums as “a question of justice and downstream rights.”

When asked by Pakistani media whether he would raise the treaty’s suspension during his address in New Delhi. Malik stated that the trip is not a bilateral negotiation, though he declined to rule out bringing up the issue.

Row Over Indus Valley Civilisation Claims

In recent months, Islamabad has also sought to link its claims over the Indus basin to ancient Indus Valley Civilisation sites such as Mohenjodaro and Harappa. On World Heritage Day (April 18) this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked, “Pakistan’s cultural heritage is enriched with a multifaceted civilisation. Our homeland carries the legacy of some of the world’s oldest civilisations, reflecting a vibrant tapestry of human creativity and diversity.”

Responding to these assertions last week, Shekhawat pushed back sharply: “When a country tries to talk about 5,000 years of Indus Valley Civilisation, they should be self-aware that they didn’t exist at the time. Their story is just 80 years old.”