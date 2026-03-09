Iran elected a new Supreme Leader on Sunday as Israel and the United States intensified their attacks against the country. Celebrations broke out in various parts of the war-hit country after Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei was formally announced as a successor to his father. His selection has already seen support from various groups within Iran — with the Revolutionary Guards and General Staff of the Armed Forces pledging support to Mojtaba Khamenei.

His appointment also comes mere hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that a new leader would not last long without American approval. The POTUS has insisted repeatedly in recent days that he expects to play a major role in the selection of Iranian leadership — while declining to clarify what form that could take. Trump has also decried alternatives to the Ayatollah regime (such as the exiled Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi) as being unsuitable.

“He’s going to have to get approval from us. If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long. We want to make sure that we don’t have to go back every 10 years, when you don’t have a president like me that’s not going to do it,” Trump told ABC News on Sunday.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei is the 56-year-old second son of the late leader and wields significant influence behind the scenes. He is widely regarded as a powerful ‘gatekeeper’ within the office of the Supreme Leader and maintains close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He served in the Iranian armed forces during the Iran-Iraq War as a member of the IRGC and later moved to Qom to deepen his religious education. State-affiliated media had begun referring to him as ‘Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’ a few years ago — a clerical ‘promotion’ that many interpreted as a precursor to leadership roles.

7 things to know about his appointment and current challenges