Longtime finance executive Justin Yek is taking over the CFO role at the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, as Kaiser Ng leaves the company to pursue another venture. Ng had been in the CFO seat at Binance since January 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously also worked at the company’s rival crypto exchange Kraken.

“Kaiser Ng has decided to pursue a new venture after more than five years at Binance,” Co-CEO Yi He announced the development in a statement on Saturday, as quoted by Reuters.

The chief executive also noted that a succession plan has been in place over the last half year, meaning it was underway long before the crypto theft occurred in late October.

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All we know about new Binance CFO Justin Yek

“I am thrilled to step into the role of CFO at Binance. Kaiser leaves behind a world-class finance team, and I’m grateful for his partnership and support throughout the transition over the past few months,” Yek wrote on his official LinkedIn profile after the big announcement. “I look forward to leading this talented team as we continue to scale responsibly and advance Binance’s mission globally.”

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Currently based in Singapore, Yek is also a software engineer. He previously led Airwallex’s finance team as VP Finance, and headed the Southeast Asia tech investment banking team at Morgan Stanley, where he collaborated with founders to find strategic partners, raise capital, and go public, according to his LinkedIn.

He also had a stint at Citi in Hong Kong from 2009 to 2014. Right after that, he started and sold an app development agency called Altitude Labs.

Yek’s professional journey at Binance started only recently when he joined the exchange in May 2026.

Binance’s new financial chief got his Bachelor’s degree in Financial Engineering from Columbia University and a Masters Equivalent Accounting Qualification from ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

New Binance financial chief announced days after record crypto heist

The sudden leadership shakeup comes days after $6.3 billion worth of assets were stolen from the platform in what has since been perceived as a record heist. Efforts to recover stolen assets are underway at the company. Binance immediately committed to absorbing the losses instead of burdening customers with them.

Earlier this month, the company said it had recovered 98% of the affected assets and that approximately $2.85 billion in assets had been frozen. Releasing a detailed initial report on how hackers managed to pull off what was potentially the largest-ever financial theft, Binance said earlier that a fake job interview and software hidden in an advertisement had been used to compromise the computers of two software engineers. A third engineer’s computer was subsequently also used to drain more than $6 billion worth of crypto.

According to the company report released earlier this month, the multi-stage hacking effort began in June and caused a series of security breaches. The company further divulged that it had detected and prevented 57 suspected North Korea-linked malicious cyberthreats this year.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) blamed ‘TraderTraitor,’ a North Korean hacking group, for the digital theft. However, Pyongyang has since denied the allegation, expanding a years-old streak of similar accusatory back-and-forth between the two countries that continues to strain their diplomatic ties.