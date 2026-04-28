A 21-year-old Austrian man accused of allegience to the Islamic State has pleaded guilty at the start of his trial over a planned attack targeting a concert by Taylor Swift in Vienna. Local media reported that the man, identified under Austrian privacy laws as Beran A., acknowledged most of the charges tied to the disrupted plot, though details of every count he admitted to remain unclear. He faces the possibility of a prison sentence of up to two decades.

Concert cancellations and fan response

Although authorities managed to stop the attack before it could be carried out, the threat led officials to cancel three scheduled performances of Swift’s Eras Tour in August 2024. The decision left thousands of fans disappointed, many of whom had travelled internationally. Regardless of the setback, groups of fans gathered across the city, exchanging friendship bracelets and singing together in an impromptu show of solidarity.

Investigators allege that Beran A. intended to target crowds gathered outside the Ernst Happel Stadium, where tens of thousands were expected both inside and outside the venue. Authorities said the suspect planned to use knives or improvised explosive devices and aimed to “kill as many people as possible.” Intelligence shared by the United States played a role in uncovering the plan and prompting the cancellations. A search of his residence a day before the concerts reportedly uncovered materials linked to bomb-making.

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Links to terror plans

Beran A. is standing trial alongside another suspect, Arda K., in connection with a wider alleged conspiracy to stage coordinated attacks in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates during Ramadan in 2024. While those plans were not executed, prosecutors claim the group had discussed weapons procurement and explosives. A third individual tied to the wider plot, Hasan E., is accused of carrying out a stabbing at Mecca’s Grand Mosque in March 2024 and remains detained in Saudi Arabia.

Swift’s reaction and ongoing trial

Swift after the show cancellation wrote, “Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating,” adding, “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.” The trial proceedings, taking place in Wiener Neustadt, are scheduled to continue in mid-May.

The disrupted Vienna plot has drawn parallels to the 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, which killed 22 people as attendees were leaving the venue. That attack remains one of the deadliest extremist incidents in the United Kingdom in recent years, underscoring the continued security risks surrounding large public events.