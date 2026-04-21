South Korean police are seeking to arrest Bang Si-Hyuk, the founder and chairman of HYBE, as part of a widening probe into an alleged investor fraud scheme worth more than $100 million.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has asked prosecutors to seek a court warrant for Bang’s arrest. Investigators accuse him of misleading early investors in 2019, before HYBE went public. Police believe he told investors that the company had no plan to launch an initial public offering. This claim led some shareholders to sell their stakes to a private equity fund.

Authorities suspect that the same fund later struck a side deal with Bang. The deal allegedly promised him about 30% of profits from stock sales after the IPO. Police estimate the value of that arrangement at around 200 billion won, or roughly $136 million.

Bang’s legal team has not yet issued any official statement confirming the fraud claims. However, they expressed regret over the arrest move. They said Bang has cooperated with investigators for a long period and will continue to do so while presenting his position in court, reported The Guardian.

Why are police seeking Bang Si-Hyuk’s arrest?

Investigators say the case centers on deception during a crucial stage in HYBE’s growth. In 2019, the company was still known as Big Hit Entertainment. It had not yet gone public but was preparing for global expansion.

Police suspect Bang gave false assurances to investors to influence their decisions. By stating there were no IPO plans, he may have encouraged them to sell shares at lower prices. The private equity fund then acquired those shares before HYBE launched its public offering in 2020. The company’s valuation surged after the IPO, raising questions about whether insiders benefited unfairly.

Bang founded the company in 2005 and turned it into a major force in K-pop. Under his leadership, HYBE manages globally successful acts, including BTS, Seventeen, Le Sserafim, and Katseye.

What does this mean for HYBE and BTS?

BTS is back on stage across the world after a break of almost four years.BTS already had shows in Seoul and Goyang. Next, they plan to tour in the United States and the United Kingdom, reported ABC7.

Meanwhile, HYBE wants to grow bigger than K-pop. It wants to build a global entertainment company. In 2021, HYBE bought Ithaca Holdings. It paid about $1 billion. Scooter Braun owned Ithaca Holdings. That deal added stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande to HYBE.

At the same time, the company has faced internal disputes. A high-profile conflict broke out between Bang and Min Hee-Jin over the management of NewJeans. The dispute led to legal battles and attempts by the group’s members to leave their contract. A court later ruled that they must remain with the label until 2029.