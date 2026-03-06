The stage lights of Nepal’s hip-hop scene have dimmed. In their place, a brighter spotlight now hangs over the country’s political arena. And at the centre stands Balendra “Balen” Shah.

The rapper turned reformist politician is steering his newly formed party, the Rastriya Swatantra Party, toward what could be a stunning landslide in Nepal’s first general election since the upheaval that toppled the government of KP Sharma Oli in September 2025.

According to early data released by the Election Commission of Nepal, results from 144 of the country’s 165 constituencies show Shah’s party already winning three seats and leading in 104 others. If the trend holds, it could mark one of the most dramatic electoral surges in Nepal’s democratic history.

Who is Balendra Shah?

At 35, Shah has become Nepal’s most unconventional political phenomenon. A structural engineer by training, a former rap artist by reputation and the ex-mayor of Kathmandu, he represented a generational break from the country’s entrenched political class.

Born on April 27, 1990 in Kathmandu, Shah grew up in a family rooted in traditional medicine. His father, Ram Narayan Shah, practised Ayurveda, while his mother Dhruvadevi Shah hailed from Dhanusha district. Shah studied civil engineering at Nepal’s Himalayan Whitehouse International College and later did his master’s from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Bengaluru, India.

Yet long before he entered politics, Shah had already become a cultural voice for Nepal’s youth. In 2012 he released his first track, “Sadak Balak”, a song he had written years earlier as a schoolboy. His rise accelerated in 2013 after appearing on the online battle-rap platform ‘Raw Barz’, where his sharp lyrics and socially conscious themes helped cement his status in Nepal’s growing hip-hop scene.

Enter politics

Politics entered the picture in 2022 when Shah ran for mayor of Kathmandu as an independent candidate. With no party machine behind him, he stunned the political establishment by defeating candidates from major parties including the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), securing 38.6% of the vote and becoming the first independent to lead the capital city.

His leap from city hall to national politics was accelerated by Nepal’s explosive youth-led protests in 2025. Sparked by anger over corruption and governance failures, the demonstrations eventually forced Prime Minister Oli to resign. Shah emerged as a symbolic face of the movement.