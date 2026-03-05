Pakistani national, Asif Merchant, accused of plotting the assassination of American political leaders has told a US court that he was forced into the plan by Iranian intelligence operatives who threatened his family. Merchant was testifying in a federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday, according to a New York Post report.

Who is Asif Merchant?

Merchant, aged 47, a banker turned entrepreneur, said he first got involved with Iranian officials by helping them move money to avoid US sanctions, reported ANI. His defence lawyer Christopher Neff described Merchant as a deeply religious person and a committed father. He said Merchant openly maintains two families, one living in Pakistan and the other in Iran.

In April 2024, his contact told him to travel to the United States with instructions that might involve arranging a killing. At first, no name was given. Later, three names were mentioned: Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Nikki Haley.

This happened when Trump and Biden were the leading candidates in the 2024 US presidential election. Merchant identified his handler as Mehrdad Yousef, who he said belonged to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Merchant testified that he was pushed into the plan against his will. He said Iranian intelligence officials threatened his family living in Iran, leaving him no choice but to go along with it.

He described a frightening visit to his home by his handler, who showed a weapon during the meeting. Merchant said the threats were aimed at his wife and daughter, though he did not give full details in court. He told the jury he felt he had to act to protect his family.

How the plot started?

Asif has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him including attempted tourism. Prosecutors told the court that Merchant met two people he believed were assassins. In reality, they were undercover FBI agents. Merchant had paid them $5,000 as an advance payment.

He later said that the small amount showed the plan was never realistic, because no serious killer would accept so little money.

Surveillance video from June 2024 captured him in a motel in Queens. In the recording, he discussed details of the plot and asked how the target would be killed. Merchant reveals he never believed the plan would work

Merchant told the court he always expected to get caught. He said he never thought the plan could succeed and did not want to carry it out.

He explained that he was prepared mentally for arrest and planned to tell everything to the US authorities once caught. He also mentioned hoping to apply for a green card.

Merchant’s cross-examination by prosecutors is scheduled for Thursday. He may get a life sentence if he’s found guilty.