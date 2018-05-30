Who is Arkady Babchenko? Russian journalist comes back ‘alive’ after reported killing in Ukraine



The journalist is said to be critical of President Vladimir Putin and has accused Russia of slaughtering Kremlin critics. He has also questioned the role of Russia in Ukraine, Syria crises and elsewhere.(Reuters)

A Russian journalist, Arkady Babchenko, was allegedly ‘shot dead’ on May 29 in Kiev, Ukraine. However, later Babchenko was found alive when he appeared in a news conference in Ukraine today. The Russian Foreign Ministry had even termed the shooting an armed assault and demanded an investigation by independent groups, news agency ANI reported. Arkady was allegedly shot at his home and ‘died’ on his way to the hospital, CNN had reported.

The head of Ukraine’s Security service, Vasyl Grytsak, told reporters that the faked death yesterday was part of a “special operation” to pre-empt a real plot to kill him, AFP reported.

Babchenko left Russia in February 2017. First he lived in Czech Republic then in Israel before shifting to Ukraine. The war journalist is said to be a critic of Kremlin, and has fought as an army personnel in Russia’s two Chechen campaigns in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Babchenko left Russia after receiving death threats, which started coming following his December 2016 Facebook post about Russian defence ministry. He has been a contributor to Novaya Gazeta, a top opposition Russian newspaper. The newspaper has lost a number of journalists over the past years including Anna Politkovskaya, who was gunned down in the stairwell of her Moscow apartment in 2006, news agency PTI reported.

Boris Nemtsov, a Russian politician and a prominent critic of Kremlin was killed in 2015.

The killings of journalists across the world is seen as a threat to freedom of free speech and expression. As many as 44 journalists were killed this year till May 3, the World Press Freedom Day. As per Press Emblem Campaign data, a total of 99 journalists were killed in 2017 all over the world.