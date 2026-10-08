Canadian poet, writer and classics scholar Anne Carson won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature. The Swedish Academy announced the award on Thursday praising Carson for her “bold and inventive” body of work and her ability to engage with classical traditions while creating new forms of contemporary literature.

The prize carries 12 million Swedish kronor, or about $1.2 million, reported Reuters.

Carson, 76, was born in Toronto and has built a career that crosses poetry, essays, translation, literary criticism and performance. Her work is deeply influenced by ancient Greek literature, but she often uses classical stories and characters to explore modern ideas.

BREAKING NEWS

The 2026 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the Canadian author Anne Carson, “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.” pic.twitter.com/YRvlRghlGG — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2026

Who is Anne Carson?

Carson was born on June 21, 1950, in Toronto, Canada. Her interest in ancient languages began at school, where a Latin teacher helped introduce her to ancient Greek.

She studied at the University of Toronto’s St. Michael’s College, leaving the university twice before eventually completing a BA in 1974, MA in 1975 and PhD in 1981. She also spent a year at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland studying Greek metrics.

Her academic background became a defining part of her literary career. Rather than separating scholarship from creative writing, Carson brought Greek language, mythology and classical texts into her poetry and prose.

She has taught at several universities, including Princeton University, Emory University, the University of Michigan and the University of California, Berkeley. She also served as director of graduate studies in classics at McGill University.

Carson currently lives in Iceland, according to the Academy of American Poets. Reuters reported that she has held Icelandic citizenship since 2022.

Why Anne Carson won Nobel Prize

The Swedish Academy recognised Carson for combining her deep engagement with classical literature with an experimental approach to contemporary writing.

Carson has spent decades studying ancient Greek, translating classical works and incorporating Greek myths, characters and texts into her own writing.

ALSO READ Nobel Prize in Physics 2026: Who is Francis Halzen and what did he discover?

The Academy said almost all of her literary work has centred on the intersection between a scholar’s focus on words and a poet’s search for new meaning.

That helps explain why Carson is difficult to place in a single literary category. Her books can combine poetry, prose, translation, mythology and academic ideas.

What are Anne Carson’s best-known books?

One of Carson’s best-known works is Autobiography of Red, published in 1998.

Despite its title, it is not a conventional autobiography. Lannan Foundation describes it as a verse novel inspired by the Greek myth of Geryon and Herakles, but set in the modern world.

Her other major works include:

Eros the Bittersweet

Short Talks

Glass, Irony and God

Plainwater

Men in the Off Hours

The Beauty of the Husband: A Fictional Essay in 29 Tangos

Decreation: Poetry, Essays, Opera

NOX

Red Doc>

Float

Wrong Norma

‘The Beauty of the Husband’ won the TS Eliot Prize for Poetry in 2001, while ‘Wrong Norma’, published in 2024, became a finalist for the National Book Award and won the National Book Critics Circle Award, according to the Academy of American Poets.

Which awards did Anne Carson win before the Nobel?

The Nobel is the biggest honour of Carson’s career, but she had already received major literary and academic recognition.

Her honours include the Lannan Literary Award, Pushcart Prize, Griffin Poetry Prize, Guggenheim Fellowship and MacArthur Fellowship.

She received the Lannan Literary Award for Poetry in 1996, a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1998 and a MacArthur Fellowship in 2000.