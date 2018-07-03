Who is Amul Thapar? Judge who could be first Indian-American appointed to US Supreme Court

Thapar, 49, is among the 25 shortlisted judges who could be nominated to replace Kennedy. (Photo: IE)

United States President Donald Trump today interview Indian-American lawyer Amul Thapar as a potential nominee to replace current Supreme Court Justice, Anthony Kennedy. According to PTI, after President Trump interviewed him along with 3 others, Thapar has now emerged as a “serious” candidate for the position. Thapar, 49, is among the 25 shortlisted judges who could be nominated to replace Kennedy, according to the Washington Post. The report further stated that along with Thapar, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge were also interviewed earlier today by the US President for the Supreme Court bench.

Amul Thapar, who lives and works in Kentucky, has the backing of Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader. He is the son of Indian-American immigrants and is also the Nation’s first Article III judge of South Asian descent. His meeting as described by several White House aides is being seen as both a gesture of respect for the Senate GOP leader and also an evidence that he is in “serious” contention. McConnell, who shares his home state with Thapar, said, “I think he’s absolutely brilliant, with the right temperament.”

US President Donald Trump while addressing the media during his meeting with the 4 potential nominees described it as very interesting. He said, “I’ll be meeting two or three more and we’ll make a decision on the United States Supreme Court, the new justice.” He added, “That’ll be made over the next few days and we’ll be announcing it on Monday (July 9), and I look forward to that. I think the person that is chosen will be outstanding.”

It has also been clarified in the report that neither White House nor Trump himself revealed the names except for saying that he interviewed four potential Supreme Court nominees.

The move to choose the Supreme Court Justice initiated after 81-year-old Justice Kennedy announced his retirement from the US Supreme Court last week. His last day in the office will be July 31.