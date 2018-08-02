Who is Akshay Venkatesh? Indian-origin man who won Fields Medal, the ‘Nobel for Mathematics’

Akshay Venkatesh is an Indian-origin Australian mathematician. (Photo: Twitter)

Born in New Delhi, Akshay Venkatesh is an Indian-origin Australian mathematician who was among the four winners of the prestigious Fields Medal for Mathematics, also known as the Nobel prize for Math. Venkatesh, who currently teaches at the Stanford University, was among the Cambridge University’s Caucher Birkar, Germany’s Peter Scholze and ETH Zurich’s Alessio Figalli to win the reputable award. The Fields medals is awarded to most promising mathematicians under the age of 40 every 4 years. According to a PTI report, Venkatesh was given the award for his “profound contributions to an exceptionally broad range of subjects in mathematics.”

Along with the award, each winner was also given a 15,000 Canadian-dollar cash prize.

Who is Akshay Venkatesh?

Venkatesh has had quite a journey from being a child prodigy to becoming one of the most renowned researchers in the field of mathematics. His has earned a lot of awards in the course of his expedition. Venkatesh was just 2 years old when he moved to Perth, Australia, with his parents. While at the age of 11 and 12 respectively he won two awards in physics and math Olympiads — the premier international competitions for high school students. Following this, at the age of 13, he finished his high school and then went on graduate from the University of Western Australia with first class honours in mathematics in 1997, at the age of 16.

By the age of 20 in 2002, Venkatesh had earned his PhD. From then on, the world was an open place for Venkatesh to conquer. He now holds a post-doctoral position at MIT and has also become a Clay Research Fellow and is currently a professor at Stanford University. During his journey to his current position, Venkatesh has worked at the highest level in number theory, arithmetic geometry, topology, automorphic forms and ergodic theory. He has won a lot of awards that include the Ostrowski Prize, the Infosys Prize, the Salem Prize and Sastra Ramanujan Prize.

About Fields medal for Mathematics

PTI stated that every four years at the award ceremony, 2 to 4 people are preferably honoured. The first prize was given back in 1932 at the inauguration of the ceremony. This was done at the request of Canadian mathematician John Charles Fields, who ran the 1924 Mathematics Congress in Toronto.