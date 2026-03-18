On Tuesday, an Indian man was charged with molesting and harassing an air stewardess on a Singapore Airlines flight last month. The South Asian national has been identified as 36-year-old Akash Tiwari. The incident is believed to have occurred on February 9, 2026, according to a report by Channel News Asia (CNA).

Charges against Indian man Akash Tiwari

As per the report, he has been accused of using criminal force on the flight attendant and making body contact with the area around the woman’s buttocks while she was working on board the flight during her shift hours. Furthermore, he allegedly showed threatening behaviour and is said to have followed the galley area.

Channel News Asia also reported that the victim’s identity was withheld from being revealed publicly after the imposition of a gag order. It did not lay out any further details about the flight or the situation to prevent the flight attendant from being identified by those around her.

Alleged details of the Singapore Airlines incident revealed

Information about the police’s initial investigation, as disclosed in the report, indicated that the Singapore Airlines flight attendant was serving the man near his seat when the alleged misconduct began. This was reportedly the first time he touched inappropriately.

Despite the woman’s warnings to him, Tiwari allegedly continued pursuing her as she went to the galley to prepare for landing, the CNA reported, citing the police. He is then believed to have cornered the Singapore Airlines employee into a confined space.

Tiwari’s purported misconduct left the woman distressed, causing her to shout at him and exit the galley. According to the CNA report, he didn’t even stop after that, and allegedly followed her into an aisle. He finally returned to his seat only when the stewardess reported the issue to her supervisor, Channel News Asia added.

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What happened to Akash Tiwari after the alleged Singapore Airlines incident?

In light of the alleged development, officials from the Airport Police Division launched follow-up investigations. He was ultimately arrested after arriving at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Meanwhile, Akash Tiwari has denied the accusations against himself and asserted that he is not guilty.

In the wake of the charges against Tiwari, he could be imprisoned for up to three years, fined, caned or subjected to any combination of these punishments if he is convicted of molestation. Additionally, conviction for using threatening behaviour and causing distress to the woman could lead to him being jailed for up to six months, fined up to $3,900, or possibly both.