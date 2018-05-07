Who is Ahsan Iqbal? Know about Pakistan Interior minister surviving assassination bid

Ahsan Iqbal (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal survived an assassination attempt on Sunday. Iqbal currently holds the position of country’s Interior Minister. He was shot at in Punjab province of Pakistan after addressing a political rally. The minister holds a strong position in Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML- N). Attack on Iqbal has been termed as an assassination bid by authorities. The BBC reported quoting local media that the attacker was identified as 21-year-old Abid Hussain, who has been arrested.

PTI reported today that the minister underwent an abdominal laparoscopy surgery. The attacker is reportedly associated with hardline group Tehreek-i-labaik Ya Rasool Allah, which is against changes in Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

Iqbal, an MBA from University of Pennsylvania, also holds the charge of Minister for Planning and Development of Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Iqbal completed his degree in B.Sc from Lahore and went to study further at prestigious institutions like Georgetown, Oxford, Harvard.

The Dawn reported that Iqbal has been credited for the country’s first Information Technology Policy. He has been elected four times (1993, 1997, 2003, 2013) to the National Assembly of Pakistan. A a supporter of sovereign foreign policy and, as Dawn reported, he is of the opinion that policies adopted by the United States, post 9/11 attack, have fuelled anti-American sentiments among the Pakistani masses.

Pakistan will go to polls in July and Nawaz Sharif is already struggling with corruption charges. The attack is a grim reminder of Pakistan’s state of affairs, where it distinguishes between good and bad terrorism. The subversive activities of Pakistan create trouble for India’s border states and troubling the law and order situation in the country.