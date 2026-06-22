Abelardo de la Espriella, a far-right lawyer and businessman backed by US President Donald Trump, claimed victory in Colombia’s presidential election after a razor-thin preliminary count put him ahead of government-backed rival Ivsn Cepeda.

With 99.91% of votes counted, de la Espriella secured 49.65% of the vote, leading Cepeda by fewer than 250,000 ballots. The result, however, remains subject to the country’s final official tally, with both outgoing President Gustavo Petro and Cepeda urging caution before declaring a winner.

Still, de la Espriella addressed supporters in the coastal city of Barranquilla as president-elect, calling the outcome “historic” and declaring that it would “change the course of Colombia’s history forever.”

Four years after electing Gustavo Petro, the country’s first left-wing president, Colombians appear poised to hand power to a politician who has built his campaign around nationalism, conservative social values, tough-on-crime policies and a close alliance with Donald Trump.

Trump’s preferred candidate

De la Espriella’s victory was quickly celebrated by allies in Washington. The Colombian politician said he had already received congratulations from Trump, who had “expressed his support and recognition of our victory.”

Trump later posted on Truth Social, “He Won, Big!” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also congratulated the candidate after speaking with him. “The Trump Administration looks forward to working closely with your incoming administration to advance regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United States, and strengthen our economic ties,” Rubio wrote on X.

Who is Abelardo de la Espriella?

Abelardo de la Espriella was born on July 31, 1978, in Bogota. When he was two years old, his family moved to the Caribbean city of Monteria, where he spent much of his childhood. Today, the 47-year-old lawyer, businessman and political newcomer holds citizenship in Colombia, the United States and Italy.

He is married and has four children. Despite becoming one of the most talked-about political figures in Colombia, de la Espriella had never held elected office before entering the presidential race. Instead of relying on a traditional political party structure, he qualified for the ballot through citizen signatures and built his campaign around his own political movement known as “Defenders of the Homeland.”

Nicknamed “El Tigre” or “The Tiger,” he cultivated an image very different from that of conventional politicians. He marketed his own rum brand, recorded music and embraced social media campaigns powered by artificial intelligence to reach younger audiences.

From celebrity lawyer to presidential contender

Before entering politics, de la Espriella was one of Colombia’s most recognisable criminal defence lawyers. Over the years, he represented several controversial clients, including Alex Saab, an alleged financier and close associate of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

His legal career made him a well-known public figure long before he announced his presidential ambitions. Supporters viewed him as a fearless defender willing to challenge powerful interests, while critics accused him of using spectacle and controversy to build his personal brand. That public profile eventually became the foundation for a presidential campaign that promised radical change.

The strongman image

Throughout the campaign, de la Espriella presented himself as a leader who would restore order through forceful action. He repeatedly advocated an “iron fist” approach toward crime, corruption and drug trafficking. One of his most prominent proposals is the construction of 10 mega-prisons inspired by the security model implemented by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele.

The president-elect has spoken about eliminating criminal organisations and once said criminals should be killed “like rats and cockroaches.” He has also supported the bombing of alleged “narco-terrorist camps” and the fumigation of coca plantations with assistance from US aircraft.

The proposals have resonated with voters frustrated by violence and insecurity, but have alarmed human rights groups and opposition leaders who fear a tougher security approach could come at the expense of civil liberties.

A free-market vision for Colombia

Economically, de la Espriella has campaigned as a strong advocate of free-market policies. He has promised lower taxes, fewer regulations, expanded oil exploration and a smaller government. His platform argues that economic liberalisation and private sector growth are essential for restoring prosperity and stability. Supporters see his approach as a way to attract investment and accelerate growth. Critics argue that the policies could weaken social programmes and widen inequality.

Conservative social agenda

Alongside his economic message, de la Espriella has embraced a deeply conservative social agenda. He has portrayed himself as a defender of the “traditional family” and has opposed abortion rights, same-sex adoption and what he calls “gender ideology.” His campaign has also proposed changes to Colombia’s education system, including a greater emphasis on religious values in schools. In addition, he has called for restrictions on the influence of FECODE, Colombia’s main teachers’ union. These positions have made him a favourite among conservative voters while drawing criticism from progressive groups and human rights advocates.

Foreign policy priorities

De la Espriella has made clear that Colombia’s foreign policy would look very different under his leadership. He has pledged to fully restore relations with the United States and strengthen security cooperation with Washington.

The president-elect has also expressed support for the US military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and has advocated a tougher stance toward left-wing governments in the region.

At the same time, he has promised to renew diplomatic relations with Israel after the Petro administration severed ties over the war in Gaza. Perhaps most controversially, de la Espriella has said he would seek to withdraw Colombia from international organisations including the United Nations and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, arguing that such institutions undermine national sovereignty.

The controversies that followed him

Even before entering politics, de la Espriella was no stranger to controversy. One issue that resurfaced during the election campaign involved comments he made in an archived interview about his childhood. The lawyer said he had “enjoyed” tying fireworks to cats and watching them explode.

The remarks triggered criticism from opponents and animal welfare advocates, who argued that the comments contradicted his previous support for animal protection legislation.

More recently, de la Espriella faced allegations of sexual harassment. In May 2026, around the time of the first round of the presidential election, he was accused of showing explicit photographs of his genitals to a female journalist during an interview with Piso 8 FM.

The allegations generated widespread outrage among women’s rights organisations. The controversy eventually resulted in a court order requiring the candidate to publicly apologise to the journalist.

A new chapter for Colombia

If the final official count confirms the preliminary result, de la Espriella will be sworn in on August 7, succeeding Gustavo Petro. His rise represents one of the most significant political transformations in Colombia in recent years. A political outsider with no previous elected experience, he has gone from celebrity lawyer and businessman to the country’s highest office.

Supporters believe his presidency will restore security, strengthen ties with the United States and revive economic growth. Critics fear that his hardline rhetoric, conservative social policies and willingness to govern through emergency decrees could deepen political divisions.