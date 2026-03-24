Pakistan is trying to position itself as a key mediator to help end the ongoing war involving the United States and Israel against Iran by relying on its military leadership links with Tehran and its working relationship with US President Donald Trump, according to a report by the Financial Times.

However, reacting to the reports of possible meet up in Islamabad, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded saying, “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the US will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House.”

High-Level Diplomatic Contacts

As per the report, Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir is said to have spoken with Trump on Sunday. Around the same time, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday. These conversations coincided with Trump signalling a pause in his earlier threat to target Iran’s power infrastructure. He hinted that he had held constructive discussions with Tehran aimed at ending the conflict.

It remains unclear whether Pakistan’s mediation push influenced Trump’s decision. The White House declined to share details, saying the talks were sensitive and not something to be conducted publicly.

However, Senior Iran officials have pushed back against claims of any direct engagement with the United States, contradicting statements made by Trump about progress towards ending the conflict.

In fact, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed his claims, saying no negotiations had been held with Washington. He also alleged that such statements were being used to influence financial and oil markets and to divert attention from the difficulties faced by the US and Israel in the conflict.

His remarks were in line with comments made earlier by foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, who also denied that any talks had taken place between the two sides.

Multiple Countries Join Mediation Efforts

According to FT, Pakistan is not alone in trying to calm the tensions between US, Israel, and Iran. Turkey has also been in touch with Iranian officials and Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, aiming to secure a temporary ceasefire and open the door for negotiations.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar is said to have spoken with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. Meanwhile, Badr Abdelatty held discussions with officials from Iran, Pakistan, Qatar and the US over the weekend.

Despite these efforts, Iran has denied any direct talks with Washington since the conflict began. Iran also maintained that its stance on the Strait of Hormuz and conditions for ending the conflict remain unchanged.

Early-Stage Efforts, Uncertain Outcome

Diplomats and analysts caution that these efforts are still at a very early stage, involving informal exchanges rather than structured negotiations. With the conflict entering its fourth week, expectations of a quick breakthrough remain low.

Sanam Vakil at the Chatham House think-tank told FT that several countries are rushing to reduce tensions but warned that this does not indicate the war is close to ending. She suggested Trump’s softened tone could be due to pressure from Gulf nations.

Meanwhile, Iran has warned it would retaliate strongly if its power plants are targeted, including striking key infrastructure such as energy and water facilities across the region.

What about the Strait of Hormuz?

Trump had earlier warned that the US could strike Iran’s power plants, starting with major facilities, if Tehran blocked shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a crucial route for about 20% of global oil and gas supplies.

However, he later said he would delay any such action by five days, signalling a possible opening for diplomacy.

Vakil noted that while it is useful to explore what a compromise might look like, neither side currently appears ready to back down. She argued that Trump may find it difficult to step away from the crisis, while Iran believes it holds leverage and is focused on securing its long-term survival.

Backchannel Communications and Pakistan’s Role

Citing sources, FT reported that Pakistani officials have been quietly facilitating communication between Tehran and US intermediaries, including Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Sharif has reportedly spoken multiple times with Pezeshkian since the conflict began.

Pakistan has conveyed to Iran that it will continue efforts to support peace and encourage dialogue, the report said.

Last week, Dar also informed Arab counterparts in Riyadh that Islamabad was playing a mediating role, though details were limited. Some diplomats believe Pakistan is currently leading these efforts.

Pakistan’s position is strengthened by the fact that it hosts no US military bases and has not been targeted by Iranian strikes, unlike some other US allies in the region. This has helped it maintain a degree of neutrality in the eyes of both Tehran and Washington.

The country also has deep regional connections. It has the second-largest Shia Muslim population after Iran and maintains close ties with Gulf nations, including a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia signed last year.

At the same time, Pakistan remains vulnerable to any escalation, as it depends heavily on the Gulf for oil and gas supplies.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, mentioned Pakistan in a message last week marking the Iranian new year. He expressed a special regard for the people of Pakistan, underlining the importance of ties between the two countries.