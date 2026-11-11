Written by: Aniruddha Dhar



There is a woman at the centre of one of the most extraordinary controversies in the global artificial intelligence industry, but nobody seems to know where she is. Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, has become the focus of an international investigation involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, US intelligence agencies and alleged attempts by Chinese entities to obtain advanced American AI chips.

Her name came into the spotlight after reports linked her to Jensen Huang, 63, the billionaire co-founder of Nvidia. The CEO subsequently admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, without naming the woman involved. Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation into whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

But the allegations surrounding Alice go considerably beyond her alleged relationship with one of the world’s most powerful technology executives.

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Investigations and media reports have raised questions about her past in Chinese television and finance, her role in Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International, her business connections in China and the movement of Nvidia’s advanced processors through a network of companies.

On Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported that it could not establish Alice Huang’s current whereabouts or reach her for comment. The Wall Street Journal reported that two people who had been in contact with her earlier this year said she was in China at the time. Her present location remains unknown.

Here are five major allegations and unanswered questions surrounding the businesswoman:



1. Who is Alice Huang? From television journalism to China’s financial world

Very little about Alice Huang’s personal life has been established so far. She is a Chinese citizen and is also known by her Chinese name, Huang Le. Despite sharing a surname, she is not related to Jensen Huang, who was born in Taiwan and moved to the US as a child.

According to a profile on Chinese financial database Simuwang, Alice spent four years in television journalism before moving into finance. The profile lists stints at Chinese state broadcasters CCTV and Hunan TV, followed by positions at HSBC and CITIC Securities.

Reuters, in a November 10 investigation based on more than 30 public financial records, corporate filings and company materials, established a more detailed picture of her business career.

Several posts on the official account of Shanghai Hexi Investment Management identified her as a deputy general manager, executive director and member of its investment decision committee between 2016 and 2017. The posts also said she had worked at HSBC’s private bank in Hong Kong and CITIC Securities.

Her career subsequently took her into the cloud computing business, where she became associated with Megaspeed International, a company that would eventually attract US scrutiny over its Nvidia chip purchases.

2. Five explosive allegations surrounding Alice Huang

Allegation 1:

China’s intelligence agency allegedly recruited her to target Jensen Huang

The most serious allegation is that Alice Huang was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), the country’s principal civilian intelligence agency, to gather information about Nvidia’s CEO and potentially influence his position on selling advanced AI chips to Chinese companies.

The New York Times cited people familiar with US intelligence surveillance who said authorities had concluded that Alice was passing information to Beijing.

According to the newspaper’s November 6 report, the alleged operation had a specific strategic objective: obtain information about Jensen Huang and potentially influence his views on selling advanced AI processors to Chinese businesses.

The Financial Times also reported that a US intelligence assessment described the relationship between the two as romantic.

The allegations have not been substantiated publicly. Reuters said it could not independently verify the intelligence claims, while Beijing has rejected them.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the accusations on November 9 as unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against China.

Allegation 2

She allegedly used her relationship with Nvidia’s CEO to gain business credibility

The second allegation concerns how Alice may have used her reported access to one of the world’s most influential technology executives.

The New York Times reported that Alice had spoken about her access to Jensen Huang and Nvidia connections while raising money for her businesses.

A more detailed report by The Information on November 10 alleged that her relationship with the Nvidia chief helped facilitate at least $7.5 billion in chip shipments to Chinese companies since 2023.

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The publication, citing two people who know Alice, reported that she leveraged her relationship with Jensen Huang and connections with Nvidia distributors to secure supplies when orders for restricted processors faced difficulties.

It also alleged that she remained vague about her precise business role and avoided creating a clear paper trail.

The relationship attracted attention after the two were photographed together at technology-industry gatherings in 2024 and 2025.

Footage from a dinner in Taipei in May 2025 showed Jensen Huang putting his arm around Alice as she kissed him on the cheek. They were later seen leaving in the same car, according to footage reviewed by AFP.

Jensen Huang subsequently admitted in a letter to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, apologising to his family and colleagues. He did not identify the woman.

There is no public evidence establishing that he knowingly participated in any intelligence activity or illegal chip transactions.

Allegation 3

She and her family allegedly built a network of companies to acquire Nvidia chips

One of the most significant new developments comes from The Information, which has reported an alleged network of businesses spanning China and Singapore.

According to the publication, Alice, her husband and her sister built a network of companies to acquire Nvidia processors.

At the centre of this network was Shanghai Century Litong, a Chinese company established in June 2023. It reportedly secured preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia by October that year, giving it priority access to the company’s processors.

The report alleged that Alice’s sister, Huang Yu, was connected to the company’s initial ownership through a founding shareholder before exiting in 2024.

When orders for Nvidia processors subject to US export restrictions stalled, Alice allegedly used her connections with Nvidia and its distributors to obtain supplies.

The Information reported that approximately 240,000 H100, H200 and some A100 processors were moved into China through the network.

It further alleged that some of the computing capacity eventually served Chinese technology companies Alibaba and Tencent, as well as smaller Chinese AI laboratories.

However, Reuters explicitly said it could not independently verify the report. Alibaba, Tencent, Megaspeed and Shanghai Century Litong did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Allegation 4

Megaspeed allegedly became a route for restricted Nvidia chips to reach Chinese customers

Alice’s association with Megaspeed International is another major part of the controversy. The Singapore-based company, previously known as 7Road International, provides cloud computing services using advanced Nvidia processors. Such services allow customers to access computing power without necessarily purchasing the physical chips themselves.

According to Reuters, Alice became Megaspeed’s controlling shareholder in March 2023. She also served as a director and managing director of its Indonesian subsidiary between March and November that year, according to records reviewed by the Washington-based research organisation C4ADS.

The Wall Street Journal reported that she continued to lead the business even after formally stepping down as a director. An employee reportedly told researchers at Culper Research that she was “actually still our boss”.

The US government has been examining whether Megaspeed helped Chinese customers access advanced Nvidia processors subject to Washington’s export restrictions.

Reuters reviewed shipping records showing that Megaspeed’s Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia H100 processors and related hardware between 2024 and 2026.

The Wall Street Journal and The Information have described possible routes through which chips and computing capacity could reach Chinese customers, including overseas data centres and related companies.

Megaspeed has disputed allegations of wrongdoing. In a November 9 statement, it said investigations had found no evidence of illegal chip transfers or other illegal activities and that it maintained high standards of legal and ethical conduct.

Allegation 5

She allegedly remained influential behind a complicated corporate ownership structure

The fifth issue concerns Alice’s precise role in Megaspeed and the wider network of businesses. Reuters reported that she became the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed in March 2023. Corporate records reviewed by C4ADS showed that the company’s shares were transferred in late 2023 to Singapore-based SwiftData.

C4ADS said it could not establish who ultimately controlled SwiftData, but assessed that Alice may have continued to exercise influence over Megaspeed after the ownership transfer.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that colleagues believed she continued to lead the business despite her formal resignation as a director in November 2023.

Meanwhile, an investigation by Culper Research, a short-selling firm, examined Megaspeed’s financial growth. It claimed that the company’s balance sheet expanded from $33 million at the end of 2023 to nearly $3 billion a year later, including approximately $2.9 billion in refundable deposits from an unidentified source.