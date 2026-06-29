US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Iran had requested a fresh round of talks with the United States in Qatar, but Tehran quickly rejected the statement, saying no such meeting had been scheduled.

The conflicting claims came at a time when tensions remained high in the Strait of Hormuz despite an interim understanding aimed at reducing hostilities. The waterway remains one of the world’s most important energy routes, and any disruption could affect global oil supplies and prices.

Trump announced on X that a meeting between US and Iranian officials would take place on Tuesday in Doha. However, Iranian authorities denied making any such request or agreeing to talks.

The White House later said US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner would travel to Qatar for discussions related to Iran. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the meeting would involve senior officials. “Those talks would be high level,” she said, adding that technical negotiations would also take place on the sidelines, reported AP.

Iran, however, said that no meeting had been arranged. The disagreement comes after Trump accused Iran of violating the temporary understanding by attacking a ship in the Strait of Hormuz last week. Despite those accusations, diplomatic efforts have not completely collapsed and both sides continue to leave the door open for further negotiations.

Strait of Hormuz crisis

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s busiest energy routes. Around one-fifth of global oil and natural gas trade passes through the narrow waterway during normal times.

Recent military exchanges have increased concerns about shipping safety. Iran launched fresh drone and missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait after the United States carried out new airstrikes over the weekend. Iranian forces also targeted vessels travelling near Oman’s territorial waters, prompting American retaliation.

The continued uncertainty has kept global energy markets on edge. Brent crude rose to about $73 a barrel on Monday, while US crude traded near $70 per barrel, reported AP. Market analysts warned that traders may underestimate the risks facing oil supplies.

Commodity strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey of ING said, “This complacency is odd and clearly leaves significant upside risk if the supply recovery proves slow — or if we see significant re-escalation.”

Trump welcomed the relatively stable oil prices and claimed the interim understanding with Iran had helped keep markets calm. “This is less than it was prior to the start of the Denuclearization of Iran!” Trump wrote on X.

However, oil prices before the conflict began had traded closer to $65 to $66 per barrel, reported AP.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also announced that Qatar would release $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets. The move could strengthen Tehran’s domestic support for continued negotiations with Washington despite recent military clashes.