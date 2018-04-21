When most flyers onboard Southwest 1380 wore their oxygen mask wrong during emergency landing

Snaps and videos taken during the flight showed the callousness of the passengers in tackling the flight situation. (Source: Twitter)

Despite instructions delivered by flight attendants, many passengers onboard Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 on Tuesday seemed to be erroneously operating their oxygen masks. The Flight 1380 suffered an engine explosion and depressurization that caused the masks to fall.

Snaps and videos taken during the flight showed the callousness of the passengers in tackling the flight situation. The photos posted by Southwest passenger Marty Martinez showed panicked passengers with the yellow oxygen masks around their mouths but not their noses.

“If the airplane loses pressure, oxygen masks will drop automatically. The yellow cup goes around your mouth and nose,” said the safety video on American airlines flight. Given the pre-flight tutorial, safety warnings before the takeoff were not heeded.

In a bid to restore their confidence in an airline, Southwest gave $5,000 cheques to the passengers of the flight, which suffered the explosion and claimed one passenger’s life. Many of the passengers feared for their lives as they believed the airplane was going to crash.

Federal aviation regulations require supplemental oxygen for those flying at 12,500 feet or higher for 30 minutes or longer in a non-pressurized aircraft.

Within two minutes after the explosion, Southwest 1380 plunged about 8,000 feet, to about 24,600 feet. It was on the ground about 10 minutes later.