When Donald Trump called Ivanka and Pompeo ‘beauty and the beast’

U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump speak to U.S. troops based in Osan Air Base, South Korea. (Reuters Photo)

US President Donald Trump is known for his off-hand attempts at humour. Addressing United States officials stationed at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Trump called his daughter Ivanka Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on stage, referring them as “beauty and the beast”.

“What a beautiful couple,” Trump quipped before his audience, comprising mainly of air force personnel, referring to Ivanka Trump and Pompeo. “Mike, Beauty and the Beast, Mike.”

Trump’s remarks soon had the Secretary of State, a former United States Army officer and director of the Central Intelligence Agency blushing. Pompeo realised that he was obviously not the “beauty” in the equation.

#WATCH South Korea: US President Donald Trump called his daughter Ivanka Trump & Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on stage, referring to them as “A beautiful couple, beauty and the beast” at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/l0aWiNxLBL — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Earlier in the day, in a historic first, Trump stepped onto the North Korean soil and met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. With this, he became the first sitting US president to set foot inside North Korea. Trump also brought Pyongyang’s leader back over the dividing line where the two leaders held a meeting and agreed to start working-level talks on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons.

Trump also invited Kim to the White House “anytime he wants to do it”. “It’s a great day for the world and it’s an honour for me to be here. A lot of great things are happening,” Trump said.

According to US President Trump, his entry onto North Korean soil was uncertain until the last moment.

The gesture of the two leaders reminded of Kim’s first meeting with South Korea president Moon Jae-in last year. The young North Korean leader had invited South Korean president to walk over the Military Demarcation Line, as the border is officially known.

Experts hailed Trump on becoming the first president to enter North Korea. It is historic for Trump to become the first US President to step onto North Korean soil, historic for Moon to meet, albeit briefly, with both leaders.