The incident happened in China’s Ningbo city in Zhejiang province on March 6.

The Automated Teller Machine or ATM is an invention that is boon for the banking sector and the general population. However, with the advancement in the machine technology, there are bound to be a few flaws. However, one such flaw proved to be too costly for a bank’s ATM in China or proved to be a lottery for a couple. A malfunctioning ATM in China was reported to spilling out hundreds of notes in a matter of seconds.

The incident happened in China’s Ningbo city in Zhejiang province on March 6. Incidentally, the CCTV caught the entire incident on camera. As per the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the currency notes are coming out of the malfunctioning ATM machine.

The malfunctioning ATM is said to have spat out notes which is worth 3,000 Yuan or close to $500 or Rs 32,660 reports CGTN. It is still not clear on what made the ATM go bonkers and spill out the money. But the shock that followed was when two passersby saw the cash lying on the floor in front of ATM, quickly collected the cash. However, it should be noted that the two passersby did not check the CCTV and their entire act was caught on camera.

As per the report by CGTN, the two people were identified by the police. The Police apparently “persuaded” them to return the cash.

WATCH

In the comments section below the YouTube video posted by CGTN, people were also divided on the entire situation. One commenter wrote, “If someone dropped their money I won’t hesitate to return it. But if its the bank well.. I need to think!﻿” While someone wrote, “Finders keepers ! Basically no different if found lying on the ground or in some toilet etc !﻿”