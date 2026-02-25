Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had announced the formation of a proposed ‘Hexagon of Alliances’ shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing state visit.

PM Modi on Wednesday became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the country’s parliament. Both PM Modi and Netanyahu also held talks on a wide range of issues aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

Netanyahu had unveiled what could become a new strategic bloc in West Asia with India placed at its centre. The announcement came at a time of increased regional tensions between Iran and the US.

What do we know about the proposed ‘Hexagon of Alliances’?

Netanyahu launched the Hexagon, proposing it to be a counterweight to what he called the “radical axes”, possibly referring to the ‘The Axis of Resistance’. It is an Iran-led coalition of state and non-state actors in the Middle East, including Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Iraqi militias.

India, Israel, Greece and Cyprus have been identified as the core pillars of the Hexagon, while other Arab, African and Asian countries are expected to join the framework.

“The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye-to-eye on the reality, challenges, and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shia axis, which we have struck very hard, and the emerging radical Sunni axis. All of these nations share a different perception, and our cooperation can yield great results and, of course, ensure our resilience and our future,” Netanyahu said.

Pakistan calls the proposed grouping ‘anti-Muslim ummah’

Pakistan has termed the grouping an “anti-Muslim Ummah ummah.” Pakistani Senate has unanimously passed a resolution condemning Netanyahu’s plan to ally with India and other countries.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan on behalf of all political parties against Israel’s policies and actions. PPP is an integral part of the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition.

The resolution criticised any attempts to alter the legal or historical status of occupied Palestinian territories, including holy sites, according to a report by The Express Tribune. “The Senate takes strong exception to statements that undermine regional stability and international legal norms,” it said.

The resolution also described Netanyahu’s remarks as a “vile proclivity of the leadership of the Israeli occupying power towards diminishing the unity and integrity of the Muslim Ummah on political and ideological grounds.” Notably, Ummah is an Arabic term meaning “nation” or “community,” commonly used to refer to the global Muslim community.