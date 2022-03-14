Russia targets Antonov airbase in new strikes, gains complete control over Black Sea coast – Top 10 Updates

Kyiv Latest News Today: Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel have been the worst-hit areas as the Russian forces continue their assault to capture the Ukrainian capital

Russia Ukraine War March 14 Latest News: In a latest twist in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US has claimed that Moscow had allegedly asked Beijing for ‘military help’ for its ‘special operations’. While China has denied that any such request was made in first place, US officials say that Russia has asked its international ally for more aid in the face of global sanctions. As the war enters day 19 today, here are top 10 developments that you should know:

1: As the week begins, there is no let up in the Russian attacks. Latest reports suggest that Russian forces fired artillery strikes on Kyiv suburbs and Lyiv.

2: Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel have been the worst-hit areas as the Russian forces continue their assault to capture Kyiv.

3: The Ukrainian authorities and other rescue mission says that over two million have fled the country since the Russian assault began on February 24 last month.

4: In Kyiv’s northern area, the Antonov airport has become the latest target of Russian shelling. It is the most critical international cargo airport for Ukraine. It also serves as a military airbase.

5: Despite Moscow’s claim that civilian areas were not being attacked and the shelling was strictly restricted to military areas, new images coming from Kyiv showed a residential building on fire. Local officials say that two persons died and other three were taken to nearby hospital after the strikes hit the residential block in morning today.

6: On diplomatic front, the fourth round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian officials will take place today. In a related development, there’s a buzz that China and the US may also hold talks amid reports of Beijing sending military aid to Moscow.

7: While the bombing of key metro cities continue, Ukraine today claimed that its armed forces have stuck down four combat jets belonging to Russia. It also claimed that Ukraine is now retaliating the shelling with strikes on Russian field bases.

8: There’s a growing outrage over reports of American journalist Brent Renaud’s death in Irpin. Renaud was shot dead on Sunday. He is the first foreign reporter to be killed in the ongoing conflict.

9: Meanwhile, the UK has said that in the Russian naval forces are now in control of the Black Sea coast. This means that Ukraine has been cut off from maritime trade with this major move.

10: After the Indian and other nations, the US embassy in Kyiv has issued an advisory urging the US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately. The latest statement says that the security situation in Ukraine is “violent and unpredictable”.