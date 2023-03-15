What is the Toshakhana case? How does it implicate Imran Khan? Know all about it here

Clashes erupted between supporters of Imaran Khan and Pakistani police outside the home of the former prime minister in the eastern city of Lahore ahead of his possible arrest in the Toshakhana case, a day after the law enforcement agency went to arrest him for failing to appear in court vis-a-vis corruption charges.

The Khan supporters got enraged over his expected arrest and took to the streets across Pakistan, asking the Pakistan government to refrain from arresting the former premier. The ripple effect of the pitched battles between Khan’s supporters and the police reached major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and elsewhere in Pakistan, reported AP.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief tried to avoid appearing in court since November last year, when he was injured in a gun attack during a protest rally, citing his health condition being unable to travel to Islamabad from Lahore to face indictment.

The arrest of Khan, who is reported to be facing as many as 37 cases, will be deemed to be a big blow for his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Know about Toshakhana case

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Khan regarding the Toshakhana case. The former Pakistan prime minister is alleged to have concealed his assets declaration and details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana. Toshakhana, dubbed as house of treasure, comes under the purview of the Pakistan government, which was established in 1974. It houses presents and gifts donated to government officials and leaders from foreign officials.

From the President to the drivers of Cabinet members are mandated to declare their gifts with their estimated price. Pakistan’s president and prime minister are also required to keep costiler gifts,above than PKR 30,000, in the Toshakhana.

Khan is reported to have been accused of earning $36 million from selling three watches presented to him. Violating the rule as a Pakistan Prime Minister, he is alleged to have not deposited some gifts in Toshakhana. As per the record released, reported IE, Khan bagged 101 gifts during his tenure as the Pakistan Prime Minister. According to records, the cricketer-turned-politician retained gifts worth around PKR 100 million by September 24, 2018, but he paid only PKR 20 million to the Toshkana.

As per the report, Khanis not a lone beneficiary of the purchasing gifts from the official state registry. Leaders, including former former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, former Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf, president Asif Ali Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have also purchased gifts from Toshakhana often for free or at a much lower cost.

‘London Plan’: Says Khan on his arrest

As per ANI report: The PTI Chairman accused the Pakistan government of planning his arrest is being guided by a “London plan” to finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif, country’s former premier. “All this game is going as a part of the London plan and a deal has been signed there to finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif, put Imran in jail, and make the PTI fall.”

In April last year, Khan had been ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote. He categorically alleged that the US-led conspiracy had targeted him because of his independent foreign policy stands on Russia, China and Afghanistan. Since then, Khan has been vociferous for immediate elections to oust the incumbent ruling establishment which he termed an “imported government” being led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif is of the opinion that the country will go to polls later this year once the Parliament finishes its five-year tenure.