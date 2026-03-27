The nearly month-long war between Iran and the alliance of US and Israel has, besides influence affecting oil supply chains, shipping premiums, has left the citizens of Iran and Israel to seek funding for basic amenities like WIFI.

Israel’s ‘Adopt a bomb shelter’: Crowdfunding civilian safety

On the defensive front, Israel is grappling with a significant infrastructure gap. Reportedly, nearly 3.2 million Israeli citizens lack access to functional bomb shelters. To bridge this gap, NGOs like the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) and Operation Lifeshield have intensified their “Adopt a Bomb Shelter” campaigns.

The initiative allows international donors to “adopt” or fund the installation of mobile, reinforced concrete “bell” shelters in high-risk zones, such as public parks, schools, and older neighborhoods in cities like Ashkelon and Tel Aviv.

The JDC (American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee) recently launched a specific drive titled “Adopt a Bomb Shelter: Give Israelis a Safer Passover,” providing resilience kits and Wi-Fi-enabled shelters to families displaced by missile fire.

Humanatarian solidarity: Indians donate to Iran

While the US and Israel mobilise for defense, a significant humanitarian wave has emerged from India. Despite the complex geopolitics, Indian citizens have reportedly made multiple donations to the Iranian embassy for Iranian civilians affected by the strikes.

The aid which has mostly been channeled through official diplomatic routes. In mid-March, India also dispatched its first consignment of life-saving medicines and medical equipment to the Iran Red Crescent Society, reinforcing New Delhi’s stance of providing humanitarian support even amidst global sanctions.

The $11-Billion Launch: US Munitions and the Tomahawk Burn

The United States has reportedly witnessed a rather rapid depletion of its high-end munitions inventory since the conflict began on February 28, 2026. According to reports from the Washington Post and TURDEF, the US military has fired more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles in just four weeks.

As per reports published by the Estimates from Anadolu news agency, the Tomahawk Block V carries an official FY2026 unit cost of $2.5 million, though contract prices range from $1.75 million to $4.1million depending on variant and order size, the ‘munitions bill’ for Tomahawks alone has exceeded $3 billion.

Lockheed Martin’s JASSM-ER is the stealthy standoff missile that Air Force and Navy aircraft carry into defended airspace. U.S. procurement figures place it at $1.4 to $1.6 million per unit, with exact current-year figures not publicly confirmed.

Analysts interviewed by local US media outlets estimate the total daily cost for the US administration is hovering near $891 million, prompting the Pentagon to request an emergency $200 billion supplemental budget from Congress to sustain operations and replenish stockpiles that were intended to last years.

As Brent crude prices refrain from exiting the three-digit format, the fiscal strain is no longer just a government problem, it has become a citizen-led effort. Whether it is Americans funding million-dollar Patriot interceptors through taxes or Indians donating funds for Iranian relief, the financial mobilization of 2026 proves that modern wars are as marginally supported by digital crowdfunding and not just by central bank reserves.