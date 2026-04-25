A shadow from 1980 has returned to the diplomatic stage as friction grows between Washington and Tehran. Iran has invoked the failed US rescue mission known as Operation Eagle Claw to caution against further escalation.

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The renewed references follow remarks by US President Donald Trump about the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials and diplomatic missions have pointed to the aborted 1980 operation as a historical warning, suggesting that past miscalculations could echo in today’s volatile climate. Marking the 46th anniversary of the mission, senior Iranian official Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i warned that incidents similar to those in Isfahan and Tabas — locations tied to past confrontations — could recur if tensions in the Persian Gulf continue to rise.

Iran invokes historical events amid rising tensions

Referring to past events, Mohseni-Eje’i underlined the symbolic significance of Tabas, which is associated with a failed US rescue mission decades ago. “On the fifth of Ordibehesht, the anniversary of the humiliating defeat of the American military in Tabas, today holds a different colour and scent for the people of Islamic Iran,” the post added.

He also pointed to more recent developments, alleging that Iranian forces had dealt blows to adversaries. “The commando forces of the wretched enemy, in the recent war, were this time grounded in Isfahan and suffered a heavy, instructive defeat at the hands of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” his post further read.

The remarks come at a time of heightened friction between Iran and the United States over maritime activity in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, where both sides have traded accusations of hostile actions, including vessel interceptions.

Operation Eagle Claw and its lasting impact

The reference to Tabas relates to Operation Eagle Claw, a failed rescue attempt during the Iran hostage crisis under then US President Jimmy Carter.

The mission aimed to rescue American hostages held at the US Embassy in Tehran after it was seized in 1979. It involved a complex, multi-stage plan requiring coordination between aircraft and helicopters at a remote desert staging point known as Desert One.

However, the operation ran into multiple setbacks, including severe dust storms and mechanical failures that reduced the number of operational helicopters. With the mission no longer viable, it was called off.

During the withdrawal, a helicopter collided with a transport aircraft, triggering an explosion that killed eight US servicemen. The incident exposed coordination challenges within the US military and led to major reforms in special operations capabilities in the years that followed.