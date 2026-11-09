The controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has brought an unexpected company into major foucs, Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing firm with links to the global artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain.

The company has come under scrutiny following reports that Huang had a romantic relationship with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a former senior executive at Megaspeed who US intelligence reports identified as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

The allegations have raised questions about whether the relationship could have exposed sensitive information about Nvidia, the world’s most valuable AI chipmaker, to foreign intelligence agencies.

They have also drawn attention to Megaspeed’s business dealings, particularly its role in buying advanced Nvidia processors and renting computing capacity to companies, including Chinese technology giant Alibaba.

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Nvidia’s board has ordered an independent investigation into the matter. The company has said there is no reason to believe that national security or its proprietary information was compromised, the controversy has put the spotlight on the links between Megaspeed, Nvidia and China’s access to advanced American technology.

ALSO READ Nvidia launches probe into chinese spy allegations after Huang admits to having affair

What is Megaspeed and what does it do?

Megaspeed is a Singapore-registered company operating in the high-performance computing and AI infrastructure sector. Bloomberg classifies it as a neocloud provider, a category of companies that offer computing capacity to businesses that need powerful processors to run AI applications.

Megaspeed allows companies to rent computing power instead of purchasing expensive chips and setting up their own data centres. It provides access to computing resources powered by Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs), which are specialised processors used to handle the large number of calculations required for AI systems.

The company operates data centres across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and Malaysia. It describes itself on LinkedIn as a provider of AI computing resources and solutions aimed at advancing network, computing and intelligence technologies. Megaspeed’s connection to Nvidia is particularly important because of its position in the AI hardware supply chain.

According to The New York Times, the company purchases Nvidia processors and rents computing capacity to customers, including Alibaba Group. This arrangement allows businesses to access powerful American chips without having to buy and maintain the hardware themselves.

Such a business model has become increasingly important as demand for AI computing capacity grows across Asia. However, it has also raised concerns over whether Chinese companies could use computing resources located outside China to access advanced American technology that they may not be permitted to import directly.

Alice Huang’s role and Megaspeed’s corporate history

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is reportedly a former senior executive at Megaspeed and is believed to have played a role in setting up the company. According to reports by The New York Times, Megaspeed emerged from 7Road Holdings Ltd, a major Chinese gaming company.

In March 2023, 7Road was renamed Megaspeed. At the time, the company was owned by Huang Le Limited and led by Huang Le. In November 2023, ownership of Megaspeed was transferred to a Singaporean individual identified as Tan Yong Pong. Four days after the ownership change, Megaspeed was officially appointed an Nvidia Cloud Partner. The appointment gave the company a formal position in Nvidia’s cloud partner ecosystem, which includes businesses offering access to Nvidia-powered computing infrastructure.

Megaspeed subsequently emerged as a major buyer of advanced Nvidia processors and server hardware.

Trade and transaction records cited by The New York Times indicate that Speedmatrix, a Malaysian subsidiary of Megaspeed, purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of advanced AI processors and server hardware between June 2024 and February 2026.

US and Singapore investigate alleged export control violations

Megaspeed’s business activities have attracted scrutiny from US and Singapore authorities over allegations that advanced American chips may have been diverted to Chinese companies.

According to The New York Times, US Commerce Department officials began investigating the company in October 2025 over possible violations of American export restrictions.

The investigation reportedly examined whether Megaspeed had helped Chinese companies gain access to Nvidia processors that are subject to US export controls.

Singapore authorities are also investigating allegations that the company may have assisted Chinese businesses in bypassing restrictions on American chip exports.

The investigations come amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over access to advanced semiconductors. The US has restricted exports of some of Nvidia’s most powerful AI chips to China, citing national security concerns and the potential use of the technology in military applications.

The controversy surrounding Megaspeed has also raised questions about remote access to computing resources. While export restrictions limit the direct shipment of certain processors to China, companies may be able to access computing power through data centres located in other countries.

How has Megaspeed responded?

Megaspeed has said that its current leadership takes the allegations seriously and is committed to establishing the facts.

In a statement to The New York Times, the company said that its “current leadership” was “extremely seriously and is committed to getting to the facts behind these allegations.”

It added that “outside counsel has been retained to conduct a thorough internal investigation and has notified the US government that we are fully committed to cooperating.”

The newspaper subsequently reported that Megaspeed had also said it “cannot respond to a media trial and welcomes formal, evidence-based investigation”.

The company has also disputed reports about possible violations of export restrictions. In a response published on its website, Megaspeed described some of the claims as “misleading information and incorrect insinuations”. It said inspections by the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, and Nvidia had found no evidence of illegal chip transfers.

Jensen Huang admits to affair, Nvidia orders investigation

On Sunday, November 8, Huang acknowledged that he had been unfaithful to his wife in an email sent to Nvidia employees. The admission followed reports by The New York Times about his alleged relationship with Alice Huang.

In the email, Nvidia CEO wrote, “I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

He also apologised to his colleagues, the company’s board, business partners and shareholders, acknowledging that his actions had affected the trust they placed in him.

“To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me.

“Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.”

Huang did not identify the woman involved in the relationship in his email.

Following the reports, Nvidia announced that a committee of independent directors, supported by outside legal counsel, would investigate the allegations.

The board said the inquiry was being initiated “in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort”.

“The Board prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders,” the company said in its statement.

It added that the board “has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised”.

The issue has also attracted attention in Washington. According to the BBC, three Republican committee leaders in the US House of Representatives have asked Huang to attend a closed-door meeting on November 18 to discuss Nvidia’s “security protocols against foreign adversary espionage”.