Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump have agreed to continue trade negotiations, but major differences remain over tariffs, automobiles, dairy access and digital trade. Their meeting in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 did not produce an agreement or set a timeline for one.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting. According to an official readout from the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office, they discussed efforts to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that would create jobs, improve affordability and respect Canada’s languages, culture and sovereignty.

Carney confirmed the meeting in a post on X, saying the two leaders had agreed to continue negotiations and remain in close contact.

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This evening, I met with President Trump in Shenzhen.



We discussed the work underway to reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement that would create good jobs, boost affordability, and fully respect Canada’s languages, culture, and sovereignty. We agreed to continue the work… pic.twitter.com/sZxXHVEIM2 — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) November 18, 2026

The talks follow months of trade tensions. Negotiations broke down in August after Washington and Ottawa failed to resolve disagreements over tariffs and other trade policies. The US imposed additional duties on several Canadian products, prompting retaliatory measures from Canada.

The dispute covers automobiles, steel, aluminium, dairy and alcoholic beverages, as well as digital services and Canada’s trade with countries outside North America. It is also closely linked to the future of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

According to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), Canada was the second-largest US trade partner in goods and services in 2025. It sent 72% of its goods exports to the US and sourced 46% of its goods imports from its southern neighbour.

Why have US and Canada failed to reach a trade agreement?

Tariffs are the immediate obstacle. Trump has repeatedly accused Canada of benefiting unfairly from trade with the US. On October 24, he told FOX 2’s Roop Raj that Canada had made $90 billion a year from the US for years, adding that the two countries were getting close to a deal.

Trump also said he wanted a long-term agreement rather than a temporary compromise. “I want to make the right deal. I’m not a short-term person; I’m long-term,” he said.

However, Washington and Ottawa disagree over the tariffs that should apply to Canadian goods. The Trump administration has used several legal provisions to impose duties, complicating the tariff benefits businesses expected under USMCA.

The CRS’s September 16 report said the US imposed duties on about 15% of its imports from Canada by value in 2025. These imports were worth around $56 billion, with calculated duties totalling about $10 billion. Most Canadian goods continued to enter the US duty-free, largely because they met USMCA requirements.

The tariff framework changed again in 2026. After the US Supreme Court ruled in February that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not authorise the president to impose tariffs, the administration ended those duties and introduced a temporary import surcharge. After the surcharge expired in July, Washington imposed a 10% tariff on Canadian goods under a separate trade provision.

Sector-specific duties remain in place. The US has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on Canadian steel, aluminium and certain other products, as well as duties on vehicles and auto parts.

Another flashpoint is Trump’s decision to invoke Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. On July 20, he announced 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods, including alcoholic beverages, dairy products and motor vehicles. The administration said the measure was intended to address what it described as Canadian discrimination against US commerce.

The tariffs took effect on August 22 after negotiations failed. Canada responded on September 8 with retaliatory tariffs on C$27.6 billion, or around $20 billion, worth of US goods, according to the CRS’s November 2 report.

Why are automobiles a major sticking point?

The automobile industry is deeply integrated across the US-Canada border. Manufacturers rely on cross-border supply chains for vehicle components, making tariffs and changes to rules of origin particularly consequential.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), in its July 1 report to Congress, said USMCA had encouraged investment in North American manufacturing but had not achieved all US goals for expanding domestic production and jobs.

The report also highlighted a decline in the US-origin content of vehicles assembled in Canada, citing industry estimates that the share fell from 85% in 2017 to 50% in 2024.

US President Donald Trump and Canadian PM Mark Carney. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Washington wants stricter rules on where vehicle components are sourced and how regional content is calculated. Canada and Mexico have challenged some US interpretations of these rules. The CRS said the three countries had not resolved the disagreement.

Steel and aluminium tariffs add to manufacturers’ costs because both materials are essential to vehicle production. Canadian businesses argue that higher import costs disrupt supply chains that operate across the border.

Why is dairy trade still disputed?

Dairy access is another long-running disagreement. Under USMCA, Canada agreed to provide greater access to American dairy exports through 14 tariff-rate quotas. These allow specified quantities of US dairy products to enter Canada at lower tariff rates.

Some US lawmakers and industry groups argue that Canada has not fully met its commitments. The CRS has identified the implementation of these quotas as an outstanding trade issue.

Canada’s supply-management system protects domestic dairy farmers through production controls and import restrictions. Any significant changes could face opposition from farmers and political groups, limiting Ottawa’s room to compromise.

What are other trade disagreements?

The dispute also covers digital services and Canada’s trade relationships outside North America.

US officials have raised concerns about Canada’s digital services regulations, including provisions related to French-language content. They have also questioned Canada’s approach to trade agreements with countries outside USMCA.

The CRS said negotiations before the August breakdown reportedly covered these issues, alongside US tariffs and Canada’s trade policies towards non-USMCA countries.

What are the biggest hurdles in USMCA review?

The trade dispute is linked to the future of USMCA, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in July 2020. The three countries are due to review the agreement in 2026, potentially leading to changes in the rules governing trade, investment and manufacturing across North America.

Canada and Mexico have said they want to renew the USMCA. The US, however, has not committed to renewal, according to the CRS. Washington has instead pursued separate bilateral discussions with Ottawa and Mexico City, arguing that each relationship has distinct trade issues.

This approach could complicate the review because USMCA is a three-country agreement. Changes to trade rules between the US and Canada could affect businesses and supply chains operating across all three markets.

Automotive rules are expected to remain central to the negotiations. Washington wants stronger rules of origin to increase US and regional content in vehicles and reduce reliance on suppliers outside North America. Canada, meanwhile, wants to preserve the benefits of an integrated automotive industry and protect its workers and manufacturers.

Another disagreement concerns Canada’s freedom to negotiate trade agreements with other countries. US officials have raised concerns about trade with economies they describe as non-market countries and the possibility of goods from third countries passing through Canada to avoid US tariffs.

Carney has resisted restrictions on Canada’s ability to negotiate its own trade agreements. The CRS said he had argued that Canada would not accept “any restriction on [its] ability to execute” such agreements.

The issue has gained importance as Ottawa seeks to reduce its dependence on the US market by expanding trade ties with Europe and Asia.

Carney’s November visit to China included a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two countries agreed to ease selected tariffs on goods, including Canadian pork and seafood exports and certain Chinese steel and aluminium products, according to reports on the visit.

The move drew criticism from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has objected to Canada’s efforts to deepen economic ties with Beijing, particularly the possibility of Chinese automakers entering the Canadian market.

Carney said that Canada’s trade with China largely involves commodities such as canola, pork, seafood, oil and liquefied natural gas, rather than sensitive technologies such as advanced semiconductors.