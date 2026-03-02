The United Arab Emirates is facing heightened security alerts and widespread disruptions as the Iran–US–Israel conflict spread across the Gulf. From suspended flights and damaged places to halted stock markets, Dubai, the region’s safest hub, is also witnessing damages and loss of life.

A look at the latest developments taking place in the region:

Major attractions closed

Dubai Parks and Resorts and Global Village announced continued closure on March 2, following official directives urging precautionary measures and crowd restrictions amid security alerts.

Explosions rock city for third day

Residents reported hearing explosions across Dubai for a third consecutive day. The blasts, linked to Iranian retaliatory strikes targeting US-linked assets, have increased widespread concern.

Trading suspended in UAE markets

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) halted trading until March 3 as authorities moved to stabilise investor sentiment amid regional volatility.

Incident at Dubai International Airport (DXB)

An early-morning incident at DXB left four individuals injured. Emergency response teams managed the situation, and all injured have received urgent medical attention

Flights suspended until March 3

Emirates Airlines temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 15:00 UAE time on Tuesday, March 3, citing regional airspace closures and ongoing security risks

Damage to iconic landmarks

Debris from intercepted Iranian missiles and drones caused fires at Palm Jumeirah’s Fairmont Hotel and minor facade damage at the Burj Al Arab. Civil Defense teams swiftly contained the blazes.

Support for stranded travelers

The UAE government confirmed it is covering accommodation, meals, and rebooking costs for over 20,000 stranded passengers affected by the widespread flight cancellations.

Regional fallout widening

Explosions were also reported in Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait as Iran continued to target US bases across the region, leading to joint air defense deployments among Gulf allies.

Dubai’s safe-haven image

Analysts say the strikes have temporarily dented Dubai’s global reputation as a safe, stable haven for tourism and business, with investors watching developments closely. Officials continue to urge residents to remain indoors during air raid alerts and to rely only on verified updates from government channels as the situation remains fluid.