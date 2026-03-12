Following a display of high-stakes maritime maneuvers and tactical brilliance in the face of life-threatening strikes, the Liberian-flagged Suezmax tanker Shenlong made history this week.

Led by Indian Captain, Shenlong on Wednesday became the first and only India-bound ship to successfully berth itself at the Mumbai port after navigating the dangerous waters of the Strait of Hormuz following the escalation of the war in the Middle East.

The arrival comes as a critical relief for domestic refiners, yet it arrives against a backdrop of intensifying global energy distress. On Thursday, Brent crude prices surged past the $100 per barrel as the war on important sites across the gulf continues with no sign of stopping.

The tactical breakout: What is ‘going dark’

Commanded by an Indian national, Captain Sukshant Singh Sandhu, The Shenlong was forced to employ a stealth strategy known as ‘going dark’ to survive the most dangerous maritime trade route on the planet right now that is the Straight of Homruz.

In maritime terms, “going dark” refers to a vessel switching off its Automatic Identification System (AIS). Under international maritime regulations, ships are required to keep the AIS active to broadcast their identity, location, course, and speed for safety and tracking.

Notably, ships are only allowed to turn this their AIS system off in extreme circumstances. Hence when placed in the middle of active war zones like the Strait of Hormuz, vessels are permitted to temporarily disable these transponders to avoid being targeted by missiles, or falling victim to widespread signal jamming reported in the region.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, The Shenlong carried 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil loaded from Saudi Arabia based Armaco’s Ras Tanura refinery.

The vessel last signaled its location from inside the strait on March 8 before ‘going dark’according to maritime data firms Llyod’s List Intelligence and TankerTrackers.

The vessel re-appeared on tracking databases on March 9 after clearing the danger zone, eventually reaching Mumbai’s Jawahar Dweep Terminal to discharge its cargo for refineries in Mahul.

Other details of the journey

Owned by Shenlong Shipping Ltd and managed by Athens-based Dynacom Tanker Management, The Suezmax tanker carried a diverse crew of 29, including Indians, Pakistanis, and Filipinos. Officials indicate that unloading the cargo will take approximately 36 hours.

While the distribution of 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil across India, Shenlong’s strategically brilliant journey is expected to provide some form of temporary relief for India’s energy sector.