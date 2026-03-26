Asian governments are bracing for potentially devastating energy shortages triggered by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, while the United States works on proposals to bring the war to a close. The fallout from disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, is already hitting hard across the region. Many countries have responded with emergency conservation measures, including shorter work weeks for government offices, switching off non-essential street lighting, and shutting down fuel stations due to dwindling supplies.

What does ‘energy lockdown’ mean?

As the crisis deepens, the phrase “energy lockdown” is rapidly gaining traction online and in public discussions. People are increasingly asking whether their own nation could soon introduce strict limits on energy use and daily activities to cope with the mounting shortages caused by the conflict. It’s not an official term but has been coined by social media users to describe the ongoing situation, where governments are taking measures to restrict energy use in order to save limited energy supplies.

India clarifies stance

The government’s decision to call an all-party meeting on Wednesday sparked fresh speculation across the country on Tuesday. Many people have started searching online for terms like “Is lockdown coming back in India?” and “What is an energy lockdown?” The buzz began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in Parliament, asked the nation to stay prepared and united, the same way Indians had come together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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On Wednesday, the government strongly denied all rumours about a possible nationwide lockdown. Officials made it clear that there are no plans to restrict people’s movement or stop economic activities. They clarified that Prime Minister Modi’s recent comments have been misunderstood by many.

But this doesn’t negate the fact that India is preparing to deal with the crisis. According to Bloomberg report, India has purchased around 60 million barrels of Russian oil for delivery next month, after earlier cutting back imports due to pressure from the United States.

Strait of Hormuz tensions spark energy fears across Asia

In less than a month since the Middle East conflict escalated, several countries have moved into crisis mode, underlining how critical the Strait of Hormuz is for global energy supplies. Nearly one-fourth of the world’s seaborne oil passes through this narrow 100-mile route, along with other key commodities, much of it heading towards Asia. With Iran controlling access to the strait, movement has now been restricted, with only selected vessels allowed through.

Even as concerns rise in Asia, global financial markets have shown some signs of relief. Donald Trump is pushing for talks with Iran to bring the conflict to an end, which helped lift stock markets and ease oil prices on Wednesday. However, this has done little to reduce the anxiety across Asian countries. Many of them depend heavily on oil imports from the Middle East, and their reserves are slowly running low.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan warned that the situation is becoming especially serious for Asia. He hinted that while the region has always known about this risk, it has never faced a disruption of this scale before.

A large share of oil fr Asia moves through the Strait of Hormuz which is likely to make the region particularly vulnerable if the situation worsens.

Fuel crunch fear spreads across Asia as energy crisis deepens

A growing fuel shortage is beginning to affect daily life across parts of South Asia, forcing governments to take unusual steps and raising concerns about wider economic impact.

In Pakistan, authorities have asked cricket fans to stay home and watch matches on television instead of travelling, in an effort to save fuel. At the same time, the government is considering limits on how much fuel vehicles can use, according to sources familiar with the plan.

The situation is also worsening in Bangladesh, where long lines have formed at fuel stations, with some stretching up to a kilometre. Many fertiliser plants have been shut down to conserve energy, while the government is trying to secure about $2 billion in loans to meet rising power demand during the summer months.

Experts warn that the region is highly vulnerable to ongoing global tensions and rising energy prices. There are growing worries about ripple effects across the economy, including flight cancellations, fishing boats staying docked due to high fuel costs, and a slowdown in tourism.

As competition for oil and key resources increases, several countries are focusing on protecting their own supplies. China has reduced exports of fertiliser, while Indonesia plans to introduce export taxes on coal and nickel. Vietnam is also prioritising its domestic refineries over exports.

However, such steps can sometimes worsen the situation. Past global shortages have shown that trade restrictions can push prices even higher, especially for essential goods like food.

Rising costs strain government budgets

Even when supplies are available, they are becoming more expensive. Oil that India once bought at discounted rates after the Russia-Ukraine war is now being purchased at a premium above global benchmarks.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is trying to find up to $7 billion in savings to manage its rising fuel subsidy costs. Thailand has also ended its cap on diesel prices after spending heavily to keep rates low.

The crisis is also influencing geopolitical decisions. The Philippines is now open to working with China on oil and gas exploration in disputed areas of the South China Sea, showing how energy needs are reshaping alliances. In fact, due to gas shortage people have now started walking to work in Philippines.

🚨🇵🇭 BREAKING: Due to gas shortages, people are now walking to work in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/mQkwRkRQwP — Jvnior (@Jvnior) March 25, 2026

Possibility of stricter measures across Asian governments?

As mentioned above, PM Modi has indicated that India should be ready to deal with the current situation in the same way it handled the COVID-19 crisis a few years ago, signalling the need for caution and preparedness.

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Experts believe the pandemic response could act as a model if the situation worsens. In a report released on Wednesday, Barclays noted that measures such as pausing debt repayments, easing fiscal rules and increasing money supply had been used earlier and could be revisited if needed, reported Bloomberg.

The report made it clear that a severe shortage is not the most likely outcome at this stage. However, it cautioned that if such a situation does arise, the impact on economic activity could be extremely serious.

Economists at Barclays told Bloomberg that governments across emerging Asian economies might consider steps similar to those taken during the pandemic. This could include strict curbs on economic activity, asking people to stay indoors, and temporarily shutting down certain industries if the situation becomes severe.