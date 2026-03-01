Hours after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death was confirmed, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iranians to rise up against their government and declared that Israel would intensify military operations against what he described as a “terrorist regime.”

In a recorded message addressed to Iranian citizens, Netanyahu said that Israel would strike “thousands of targets” in the coming days, aiming to weaken the ruling establishment. He framed the moment as a historic opportunity for Iranians to “free themselves from the chains of tyranny,” urging them not to let it pass.

در روزهای آینده ما به هزاران هدف رژیم تروریستی ضربه خواهیم زد.

ما شرایطو برای مردم شجاع ایران فراهم خواهیم کرد تا خود را از زنجیرهای استبداد رها کنن.

و به همین دلیل من دوباره خطاب به شما میگم:

ای شهروندان ایران این فرصت رو از دست ندهید.

— Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 1, 2026

‘Do not sit idle’

He also addressed the various ethnic communities across Iran, including Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Ahwazis and Baluchis, calling for unity and mass street protests. “Do not sit idle,” he said, encouraging citizens to take to the streets “in your millions” to overthrow what he described as a regime of terror that has embittered their lives.

The Israeli leader also sought to reassure Iranians that their “suffering and sacrifices will not be in vain,” adding that “the help you have longed for has now arrived.” He characterised the present moment as one that “comes only once in every generation” and urged collective action to secure a different future.

How long is the war going to continue?

Trump has made clear that the current US–Israel military campaign against Iran is “massive and ongoing,” with “heavy and pinpoint bombing” set to continue “throughout the week, or as long as necessary” to achieve US objectives, including degrading Iranian military capabilities and pursuing what he described as “peace.”

At the same time, Trump has publicly discussed the idea of “off ramps” from the conflict, telling Axios that the operation could be very short, potentially over “in two or three days”, or extend longer if needed, depending on how Tehran responds and whether Iran’s nuclear and missile programs are effectively constrained

Trump also issued sharp warnings to Tehran against escalating further, saying the US would respond with “a force that has never been seen before” if Iran launched more attacks, and called on elements of Iran’s security forces to surrender or face severe consequences.