Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war, Israeli spy agency Mossad issued a rare statement on its official Persian-language Telegram channel, calling on Iranians to help “return Iran to its glorious days.”

“Our Iranian brothers and sisters, you are not alone! We have launched a highly secure and dedicated Telegram channel especially for you,” the statement said.

Mossad called on Iranians to “share photos and videos of your just struggle against the regime with us.”

The development came as the US, which took part alongside Israel in launching a series of pre-emptive strikes against Iran, hinted towards a regime change in the Persian country. Israel and US’ strikes targeted IRGC intelligence headquarters and military infrastructure across the country.

Among the areas targeted on Saturday in Iran’s capital Tehran were places near Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s office.

Khamenei was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location, Reuters reported.

What have the US and Israel said about Khamenei?

Officials from both countries have previously issued threats against Khamenei. In June last year, after the 12-day war of US-Israeli attacks on Iran, and Tehran’s retaliation against Israel, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said Khamenei “cannot continue to exist”.

“A dictator like Khamenei who stands at the head of a state like Iran and has the horrible goal of destroying Israel – cannot continue to exist,” he said.

The same month, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Israel had not ruled out attempting to assassinate Khamenei, an act he said would “end” the long-running conflict between the US and Iran.

In the US, President Donald Trump has also made remarks appearing to threaten Khamenei. In an interview with ABC News earlier this month, Trump said the Iranian leader should be “very worried”, as the US amassed military assets in the region. In separate remarks, he said regime change in Iran would be “the best thing that could happen” and that “there are people” who could assume leadership, without elaborating.

As he ordered attacks on Iran last year, Trump then claimed Khamenei would be an “easy target” if the US decided to go after him.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” said Trump. “He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

What’s the latest in the Israel-Iran war?

In retaliation, Iran has struck several American bases in the Middle East. It has confirmed striking the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE and The US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain. At least one person has been killed in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, after several missiles launched from Iran were intercepted.