Nepal Airlines on Thursday issued a public apology after a “network map” shared on its social media platforms showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan, resulting in criticism online.

In a statement posted on X, the airline stated, “We sincerely apologise for the error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines.”

The airline also added that the post has been removed and further action is underway. “We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy…We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offence the post has caused.”

The apology came after the map attracted sharp reactions from users, following which the post was taken down.

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What exactly was the controversy all about?

The issue started when Nepal Airlines shared a route or “network” map on its official social media profiles. Users flagged that the map was wrongly shown Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan, leading to a backlash online.

The airline deleted the post soon after the inaccuracies were highlighted.

What has the airline stated in its defence?

In its official statement, Nepal Airlines clarified that the map did not reflect the position of either the airline or the Nepal government. It also described the error as unintentional and said corrective steps had been taken immediately.

The airline also underlined that the inaccurate depiction of international boundaries was not aligned with its official stance, and it was reviewing internal processes to avoid similar issues in the future.

Has the issue come up before?

As per a report by ANI, map-related controversies have surfaced earlier too in the region, especially involving disputed boundary areas between Nepal, like Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura. These areas have been a subject of disagreement between the two countries, with both sides referencing historical treaties and claims.

India and Nepal share an open border of around 1,800 km, and issues related to boundary depiction have sparked diplomatic issues in the past as well.