As fears grow over rising oil prices and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has tried to reassure India that Moscow will continue protecting New Delhi’s energy interests no matter how intense Western pressure becomes.

In a recent conversation with RT India, largely focused on energy, sanctions and the future of the India-Russia relationship, Lavrov said Russia has “never failed” India when it comes to energy supplies and accused the United States of trying to dominate global oil and gas routes.

“India’s interests as they apply to Russian supplies will not suffer,” Lavrov said. “We will do everything to ensure that this unfair and dishonest competition does not damage our agreements.”

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His remarks come at a sensitive moment for India, which has become one of the biggest buyers of discounted Russian crude since the Ukraine war began. But with the Hormuz crisis rattling global markets and sanctions hitting Russian companies, concerns are growing over supply disruptions and rising energy costs.

Lavrov attacks US sanctions on Russian oil companies

The Russian foreign minister strongly criticised US sanctions imposed on Russian energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil. When asked whether falling Indian imports after sanctions had worried Moscow, Lavrov blamed Washington entirely and insisted India was not responsible.

“India had absolutely nothing to do with this,” he said. “It was an unlawful and illegitimate decision by the United States.” Lavrov accused the US of trying to push Russian companies completely out of international markets, including Africa, Europe and Latin America.

According to Lavrov, the US wants control over global energy flows and shipping routes while forcing countries to buy more expensive American energy instead of cheaper Russian oil and gas.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important oil routes, carrying nearly one-fifth of global energy supplies. Lavrov also warned that other major trade routes, including the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, could become future conflict zones.

Beyond oil: Russia says ties with India are ‘rock solid’

Lavrov praised India for continuing to make independent decisions on buying Russian energy despite Western criticism.

“India has firmly and repeatedly stated that it will independently decide from whom and in what volumes it will buy its energy,” he said.

He described Western attempts to stop countries from purchasing Russian oil as a “dirty tactic” rooted in colonial-style pressure politics. Although oil and defence dominate headlines, Lavrov insisted the India-Russia partnership runs much deeper.

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“It’s not only oil and gas. It’s much more,” he said. He highlighted joint defence projects like BrahMos missiles, Kalashnikov rifle production and licensed manufacturing of T-90 tanks in India.

He also said Russia fully supports Modi’s “Make in India” push and claimed Moscow was among the first countries to align itself with the idea.

‘Russia never compromised its reputation’

Lavrov repeatedly stressed that Moscow sees itself as a reliable long-term energy partner for India.

“The country needs large amounts of energy,” he said while speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision for 2047. “We recently heard your prime minister call for electricity conservation in light of the Persian Gulf, or rather the Strait of Hormuz, crisis after the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.”

But added: “Russia has never been known for failing to fulfil its obligations to India or anyone else for that matter when it comes to energy supplies.”

Calling the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant one of the biggest symbols of India-Russia cooperation, Lavrov said work on additional nuclear power units is continuing, while Russia also continues to supply oil, gas and coal to India. “In addition to nuclear energy and hydrocarbons, we and our Indian friends engage in green energy,” he added.

Lavrov dismissed suggestions that India and Russia could drift apart strategically. “Hindi Rusi bhai bhai,” he said, recalling the old slogan celebrating India-Russia friendship. “That’s not just a fun slogan to chant; it has become part of our culture.”