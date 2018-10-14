Watch: Woman falls from 27th floor of building, dies while clicking selfie

A woman died after falling down from the 27th floor of a building while clicking selfie in Panama. (Videograb: Youtube)

Clicking selfies has become an integral part of using the camera and a symbol of self-expression and often many people portray their adventurous side by uploading selfies on social media sites. However, in a horrific incident captured on camera, a woman died after falling down from the 27th floor of a building while clicking selfie in Panama. According to Daily Mail, the woman was Portuguese mother-of-two who had gone to the country to work as a teacher.

A video of the horrific incident was captured by people around the area. An onlooker who filmed the tragedy shouted, “She’s mad, there she goes, look at her, look at her, she’s fallen.” According to the Daily Mail, construction workers on a neighbouring tower block are said to have yelled at her to get down from the railing where she was sitting before the fall.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, local reports said the incident was still under investigation, but police were focussing on the theory that a gust of wind may have knocked her off balance.

Moreover, deaths while taking selfie have been reported from across the world. In India, several people have lost their lives while capturing themselves near rivers, near rail tracks, on highways etc.

A recent AIIMS study found that more than 250 people worldwide have died while taking selfies in the last six years. Of the 259 deaths, the study revealed the leading cause to be drowning, followed by incidents involving transportation. In 2016, a Delhi-based institute’s study found that at least 127 people had lost their lives in dangerous attempts to click a selfie in between 2014 and 2016 and concluded that India topped in selfie death cases.