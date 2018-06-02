Watch: When Donald Trump said letter from Kim Jong-un was ‘very nice’ before admitting he hasn’t opened it

Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol (L), former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un’s closest aides in Washington. (AP/PTI)

Ahead of the upcoming talks between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un on June 12, the US president received a letter at his Oval office from the North Korean dictator on Friday. The excitement about the meeting between both leaders after months of Twitter war, can be seen from the fact that Trump, soon after receiving it said, it was a “very nice letter.” However, when reporters asked him on what was written in the letter, at first the president gamely asked “how much? how much?,” but later admitted that he was yet to open it.

The US president is proposing phased negotiations with Kim Jong-un, starting with June 12 summit, that is scheduled to be held in Singapore. Trump does not expect a complete deal on denuclearisation in their first meeting. He has also set an ambitious goal during his interaction with the North Korean leader, which is aimed at ending close to a 70-year state of war between the US and North Korea.

Soon after meeting, Kim Jong-un’s emissary Kim Yong-chol, the US president confirmed that the Singapore summit, which he had cancelled a few days back is on track again. “I think we’re going to have a relationship, and it will start on June 12th,” he said.

Kim Yong-chol had met Trump after two days of talks with US Secretary of States Mike Pompeo in New York before handing over the letter to the president. Talking about the meeting Trump said that it ended up with two- hour conversation with the second most powerful man in North Korea, during which discussions were held on a wide range of issues.

Donald Trump says his letter from Kim Jong-un was “a very nice letter”. Eight minutes later, he says he hasn’t opened it yet. pic.twitter.com/ZOgqODlsY7 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 1, 2018

Speaking about the upcoming meeting, the US president said that the June 12 meeting will start a process. “We are going to start a process. And I told them today, ‘Take your time. We can go fast. We can go slowly’. But I think they’d like to see something happen”, he added.

Earlier, North Korea had responded positively to Trump’s letter. While praising the US president, North Korea said that it appreciated’ Trump’s efforts for a summit and also called it a “bold decision, which any other US presidents dared not.”