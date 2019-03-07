When Donald Trump called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ | WATCH VIDEO

The video of Trump's gaffe has gone viral attracting millions of views.
US President Donald Trump triggered a laughter riot on the Internet after he referred to Apple company’s CEO Tim Cook as ‘Tim Apple’. The incident took place at the White House on Wednesday during a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.
The video of Trump’s gaffe soon went viral and has garnered millions of views.
“Tim, you’ve got to start doing it over here,’ and you really have. You really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” Donald Trump is heard saying in the video with Tim sitting beside him.
WATCH VIDEO:
Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9
— Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019
Here are some the reactions over the hilarious incident:
Donald Trump sits next to Apple CEO Tim Cook and calls him “Tim Apple”????pic.twitter.com/6NDjdaNIn7#iPhone #ViralVideos #followme #FolloMe
— AlexCam (@followalexcam) March 7, 2019
Great meeting between Mr. Apple & Mr. Wall, @tim_cook @realDonaldTrump #timapple pic.twitter.com/CU8iJE2fHQ
— Jose Covacevich (@Josephux) March 7, 2019
Imagine how many Tim Apple parody twitter accounts there would have been already if it were 2012.
— Stan Horaczek (@stanhoraczek) March 6, 2019
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.