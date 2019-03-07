When Donald Trump called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ | WATCH VIDEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook and US President Donald Trump during a meeting at White House.

US President Donald Trump triggered a laughter riot on the Internet after he referred to Apple company’s CEO Tim Cook as ‘Tim Apple’. The incident took place at the White House on Wednesday during a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

The video of Trump’s gaffe soon went viral and has garnered millions of views.

“Tim, you’ve got to start doing it over here,’ and you really have. You really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” Donald Trump is heard saying in the video with Tim sitting beside him.

WATCH VIDEO:

Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9 — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019

Here are some the reactions over the hilarious incident: