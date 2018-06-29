WATCH: Viral Pakistan journalist Chand Nawab is back! This time, in an even more hilarious avatar

Chand Nawab is inside a paan shop in the latest video that has gone viral. (Source: videograb)

Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab, whose video had gone viral on the internet a few years ago leading to the inspiration behind Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, is back – this time with an even more hilarious video. In this video, the Karachi journalist is trying to tell his audience that Karachi’s paan is very famous, and a delicacy in Pakistan. “Paan humari sakhafat hai” he states, and then signs off, and instantly puts a paan in his mouth.

This is where the drama begins as Chand Nawab continues to mess up his lines. He tries repeatedly but struggles, something that immediately takes one back to his hilarious ‘Eid’ video years ago. Only, the crowded railway station from the last video is replaced by a fancy paan shop. This time there are no people pushing him affecting the fluency. But, Chand Nawab pulls off the act on his own.

He fumbles his lines multiple times – all while still trying to stuff the paan into his mouth. Apart from the messed up Piece To Camera (P2C), he is also seen passing directions to the staff across the counter – instructing them to hand him a paan when as soon as he finishes his line.

The video has gone viral on the internet and some people have even appreciated it. Watch the video here:

Chand Nawab rocks yet again but this time not for ‘apno mein Eid manane’ pic.twitter.com/6mgBMrr5bT — Fazil Jamili (@faziljamili) June 28, 2018

Senior Pakistan journalist Reham Khan also shared the video on her Twitter handle. “I love the Karachi heavily accented Urdu & paan too. Surely Karachites know best how to pronounce their city’s name,” she wrote.

In 2008, a video of Chand Nawab had gone viral where he was standing at a crowded station, saying, “Karachi ke log – Eid.., Eid manane, manane- ke liye… ” but wasn’t able to finish the line because of continuous pushing by people.