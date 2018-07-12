Watch video: Standing ovation! Singing dog melts hearts on America’s Got Talent show

Singing dog melts hearts on America’s Got Talent show (Image: Youtube)

Oscar, a three-year-old singing dog, won himself a standing ovation as the “adorable” golden retriever performed during an audition for the popular Tv show America’s Got Talent. Music mogul and judge of the show Simon Cowell seemed enthralled from the start, telling its owner Pam that the dog was “adorable”.

“When I play the piano he can sing. He can hold a note. He can even do a vibrato and everything,” Pam said, as she began playing the tune. Soon after, Oscar joined in singing and howling, prompting Cowell to sing his praises on the dog . “I’m not kidding. I’ve done this show a long time and I always said if we could find a dog that could sing, that would be everything to me,” he said on Tuesday. He gave the dog a standing ovation, but not before taking a dig at Pam. “I think your piano playing isn’t great, by the way.

It could use a little practice, but we may have found our first singing dog,” Cowell was quoted as saying by the USA Today. America’s Got Talent is a US talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.