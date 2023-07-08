Sky-bound chaos ensued once again as the global epidemic of unruly passengers continued its alarming ascent. A Ryanair flight bound for London became the stage for a bewildering incident where a British passenger embarked on a perilous mission to pry open the plane’s door while it was on the runway in Zadar, Croatia.

A video capturing the incident quickly went viral on social media platforms, showing the man standing up from his seat, removing his sunglasses, and gesturing wildly at fellow passengers before making his way down the aisle. He repeatedly shouted, “open the door”, prompting two passengers to tackle him to the ground.

According to reports, he resisted arrest and was subsequently taken to a hospital. The Mirror reports that the man is now in custody on suspicion of assaulting an officer. The majority of the passengers on the flight were returning from a music festival called Hideout, which took place at the end of June.

The incident has raised concerns about the growing number of disruptive incidents involving passengers on flights. In a tweet accompanying the video, a woman expressed her astonishment, referring to a similar incident involving a woman in the United States. The reasons behind such incidents remain a topic of discussion, as airlines and authorities seek to address and prevent such disruptive behaviour on flights.