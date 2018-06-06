WATCH: This driver drove his SUV in reverse for more than mile on a busy highway

The video for the same was released by Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) shows an SUV going backwards on US Route 33.

In order to drive on the highway, one has to be extremely careful about the speed limit and maintain all the rules and regulations. However, in the recent video that went viral, it highlighted that one car driver who took the traffic rules and regulations for granted and drove more than a mile in reverse on a busy highway. The entire scene looks like it is straight out of a popular video game. The video for the same was released by Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) shows an SUV going backwards on US Route 33. The white SUV cuts through a minimum of two traffic signals. By the end of the video, you could see the driver reversing into a parking lot adjacent to the highway and stopping. As reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the incident happened at 6.45 am on Tuesday morning and the video so far has garnered more than 1 lakh views on Facebook.

The entire sequence on which the driver drove in reverse was about 1.2 miles long and lasted for four minutes reports Fox News.

While speaking to the local media, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesperson said that they were not sure why the driver drove in reverse. The spokesperson said that it is speculated that the white SUV may have had transmission problems leaving the driver with no other option than to just drive in reverse.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on Facebook writes that there were no reported injuries. On Facebook, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) asks drivers to pull over and inform the emergency services if their vehicle is not running correctly. The department has also issued a fairly straightforward warning: don’t be this driver!