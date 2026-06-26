A small aircraft crashed into Beijing’s tallest skyscraper, CITIC Tower, on Friday. The small plane was about the size of a car, news agency Reuters reported quoting two witnesses. Following the crash, police rushed to the area, closed nearby roads, and restricted filming near the site.

NEW: Small plane crashes into Beijing's CITIC Tower, sending debris falling pic.twitter.com/A8FFehuqk3 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 26, 2026

CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, stands 108 storeys high in Beijing’s central business district. It serves as the headquarters of the state-owned CITIC Group and is among the most prominent landmarks in the Chinese capital.

Police seal off several roads

Witnesses told Reuters that the aircraft struck a high floor of the building in the evening, causing loud impact noise that drew attention from nearby areas. A courier told Reuters that he heard the crash and rushed to the site soon after. “It was so loud – louder than fireworks,” the courier told Reuters.

Another courier told Reuters he reached the scene after seeing unverified images circulating on social media that showed wreckage near the skyscraper.

BREAKING: A small Sunward SA 60L Aurora plane crashed in Beijing after reportedly hitting the China Zun CITIC Tower, one of the city’s tallest buildings. pic.twitter.com/4OEU5dIXL5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 26, 2026

Police sealed off several roads around CITIC Tower. Dozens of police vehicles and fire trucks lined nearby streets.

Authorities did not immediately issue an official statement on the incident. Two glass panels on a high floor of the skyscraper showed visible damage in the viral video.

However, officials have not yet confirmed the extent of the incident or provided details about the aircraft involved or casualties.

Disclaimer: Financial Express Digital could not independently confirm the authenticity of the viral videos.