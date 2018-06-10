Watch rare video: Kim Jong-Un meets Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong ahead of summit with Trump

(Image: ANI)

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un on Sunday met Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong. Both the leaders met to strengthen bilateral relations. Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore earlier today for a much-awaited meeting with the US (United States) President Donald Trump. Kim was welcomed by Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung after his Air China flight landed at Changi Airport.

See video:

#WATCH: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un meets the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong ahead of meeting with US President Donald Trump on June 12. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/rUuHCXmFRT — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2018

The maiden meeting with US President will take place on Tuesday (June 12, 2018). The meeting with Trump aims to settle an ongoing standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons. According to the Straits Times, a Singapore- based media organisation, the meeting will take place at the Capella hotel on Sentosa.

Meanwhile, US President left Washington on Saturday to attend two-day Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Canada’s La Malbaie. Trump is expected to arrive at Singapore’s Paya Lebar Airbase at 12:30 GMT on Sunday. According to the White House, the US President will stay at the Shangri-La Hotel.

According to Al Jazeera, a Doha-based news organisation, officials onboard Air Force One include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

On Saturday, Trump expressed his willingness about the scheduled meeting with the North Korean leader. The US president called it a “one-time opportunity.”

“I am on my way to Singapore where we have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World. It will certainly be an exciting day and I know that Kim Jong-un will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before. Create peace and great prosperity for his land. I look forward to meeting him and have a feeling that this one-time opportunity will not be wasted!” Trump tweeted.