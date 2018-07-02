​​​
Watch: PML-N supporter campaigns for Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam by taking lion on to Lahore streets

A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporter on Monday kicked off the election campaign for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz by taking a lion on to the streets of Lahore constituency.

A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporter on Monday kicked off the election campaign for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz by taking a lion on to the streets of Lahore constituency. While Maryam Nawaz is in London tending to her ailing mother, the supporter of the party — whose electoral symbol is the lion — started the campaign on her behalf. Pakistan will hold general elections on July 25. Maryam Nawaz is contesting the polls from National Assembly constituency NA-127 in Lahore and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-173, the Daily Times reported. “I will run Maryam’s campaign and walk this lion every day in every corner of NA-127 (Lahore) till the polling day,” Mian Zia said.

The former Premier’s daughter will be facing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema in Lahore constituency. According to Pakistani media reports, Sharif and his daughter plan to return to the country in a week.

The decision to return to Pakistan was made after a consultation with senior leaders of the PML-N as well as pressure from some party workers, Geo News reported citing sources. Earlier, reports said that the PML-N duo were “faking” Kulsoom Nawaz’s illness to escape the judgment of the supplementary corruption references.

